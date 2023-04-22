David Duval And John Daly Fire Record-High Foursomes Score At Zurich Classic

John Daly and David Duval have accomplished a lot in their careers, with the pair claiming three Major titles, 18 PGA Tour wins and multiple weeks at the top of the World Rankings.

Prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, it was revealed that the two would pair up to take on the challenge, as they earned a spot in the tournament via one of the event's sponsor exemptions. However, the duo would ultimately struggle on both days, as they missed the cut by 24 shots.

Duval and Daly on the 18th green on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing on Thursday, in a best-ball format, the pair combined one birdie, two bogeys and a double bogey as a three-over-par first round put them bottom of the pile going into the alternate shot format on Friday.

Needing a big move on the second day to make the cut, their round began with two bogeys, as a catastrophic run of double bogey, bogey, double bogey put them out of contention for making the weekend.

To make matters worse, another double bogey followed to close out their front nine, with a nine-over 45 keeping them dead last. They did give themselves something to cheer about at the 10th, with their first and only birdie putting them at eight-over.

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler lead the tournament at 16-under-par (Image credit: Getty Images)

Producing yet another double bogey at the 14th, the round concluded with a closing bogie for an 83 and the highest alternate shot score since the event turned to the team format six years ago.

Having not hit a fairway until the fifth hole, and a first green in regulation until the eighth, the pair eventually finished 12 shots back of Paresh Amin and Michael Thompson in second last, and 32 strokes back of current leaders, Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler.

Obviously, this shouldn't perhaps come as a huge surprise. Duval, who spent 15 weeks at World No.1, hasn't made a PGA Tour cut in nearly 10 years and Daly has appeared in just 10 PGA Tour events over the last four year, missing the cut in all of them.