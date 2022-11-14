PGA Tour Pro Slams Allegedly Racist Fan Comments

PGA Tour pro Byeong Hun An is one of two players to allege they have been subjected to derogatory comments in recent days.

An highlighted an alleged incident when he was paired alongside fellow Koreans Seung-Yul Noh and SH Kim at the PGA Tour’s Houston Open. Taking to Twitter, An wrote: "It was fun to play with other two Koreans today until some fan said “good shot Kim…oh that was An. It’s all the same anyways.”

It was fun to play with other two koreans today until some fan said “good shot Kim…oh that was An. It’s all the same anyways”November 14, 2022 See more

That is not the first time the 31-year-old has complained of similar comments. After regaining his PGA Tour card for this season, An revealed that he had been addressed as Japanese player Hideki Matsuyama during the opener, the Fortinet Championship in California. He wrote: “My first ‘nice shot Hideki’ of the year today. That moment I knew I was back on the tour. Feels nice.”

Mt first “nice shot Hideki” of the year today. That moment I knew I was back on the Tour. Feels nice.September 17, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, it isn't just Kang who said he was the victim of unsavoury comments in recent days. LPGA Tour player Danielle Kang is in the field for this week's season-closing CME Group Tour Championship in Florida and explained she received derogatory comments in the state.

Airing her frustrations on Instagram, Kang wrote: “Why is it that almost every time I come to Florida, at least once, there’s a Caucasian person commenting at me for being an Asian? Today was unfortunately two young girls around the age of 15 coming up to my face at CVS and shouting random things and since I didn’t respond they chatted away saying how it doesn’t matter cause I probably don’t speak English.

“I hope, truly hope that cultural and social studies become more of an importance. I normally don’t post about things like this but enough is enough. Last year someone said to me while I was in my car to go back to my own country. Being uneducated to this level is the truest form of an embarrassment.” Kang went on to explain that her experiences weren’t just limited to Florida, and she had received comments of a similar nature while playing in Michigan.

An finished tied for 53rd at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Texas while Kang’s most recent appearance was in October's BMW Ladies Championship, where she finished tied for 10th.