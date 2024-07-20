Daniel Brown Nearly Hits LIV Golf's Dean Burmester At Open Championship After Wayward Tee Shot

Although the wind wasn't up at Royal Troon on Saturday, the conditions were far from ideal, as the rain hammered down on the third round of The 152nd Open Championship

However, despite the rain, there were still scores to be made and, as Daniel Brown looked to chase down leader, Shane Lowry, he managed to close the gap after birdieing the par 5 sixth. 

Looking to press home the advantage, Brown took out the driver at the par 4 seventh but, in a rare mistake, carved the ball right and towards the Postage Stamp green that runs to the right of the hole. As it was in the air, the ball landed and, in the process, almost hit LIV Golf star, Dean Burmester.

As seen in the video, the ball lands on the green of the eighth hole and, whilst Burmester walks around to assess his putt, bounces past the South African and on to the front edge of the par 3.

Despite being well offline, it seemed that Brown may have prepared to put the ball into that area as, according to the Sky Sports broadcast, he had a yardage from a sprinkler head next to him. 

Certainly, with his approach into the seventh, that may have proved to be the case, as the 29-year-old fired his ball from 100-yards to under five-foot, with the resulting birdie momentarily moving him alongside Lowry, who then birdied the hole himself to move back one shot clear at eight-under-par.

Daniel Brown hits a bunker shot

Brown in the Postage Stamp bunker during his third round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the pair birdieing the hole, their hard work was to be undone at the very next, as the Postage Stamp, which is dubbed as one of the best par 3s in the world, took the names of both Brown and Lowry.

Striking their tee shots, both men pulled their wedges into the left bunker, which had seen a lot of action on Saturday. From there, Brown was able to just hold the green, whilst Lowry flew his shot out the back of the green and failed to get up-and-down as he made a double bogey. In the case of Brown, he missed the par attempt, as his bogey put the pair back to six-under and a lot nearer to the chasing pack...

