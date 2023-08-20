Dan Brown Completes Storybook Rise For ISPS HANDA Crown As Fellow Rookie Alexa Pano Lifts Women's Title

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rising English pro Dan Brown is celebrating his first win on the DP World Tour after holding off Alex Fitzpatrick to win the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

And there was a rookie winner in the women's event too in Northern Ireland where USA teenager Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday with victory at the third play-off hole over Esther Henseleit and Englishwoman Gabriella Cowley.

Brown may not be as well known as the American author who he shares a name with , but his triumph makes a decent story after he claimed the first prize of €234,297.57 in his rookie season. Brown , 28, led from start to finish in Ireland but had to survive a final day wobble as he made three successive bogeys with Fitzpatrick on tail before rallying to finish with a 69 for a 15-under total.

Pano enjoyed an impressive amateur career before turning pro in April 2022 and finishing tied 21st at the LPGA Q-Series to earn LPGA membership for the 2023 season. She was one of three players to finish on eight-under in Northern Ireland after a final round 66. The youngster then showed impressive maturity in the play-off to prevail and pick up the $225,000 first prize.

Brown's victory was more predictable as he had an overnight six-shot lead but he dropped two early shots while birdies at the first two holes saw Fitzpatrick show his intent. Yet Brown remained calm with some good play including firing an approach at the sixth from 171 yards to nine inches to set-up a tap-in birdie.

Afterwards Brown claimed his recent tied seventh place in the Barbasol Championship on the PGA Tour, where he earned €110,069.87, had given him the confidence to go on and close out a maiden win for his biggest payday.

Brown, who shot 67 on Saturday, said: "It feels amazing. I could never have dreamed this up in the past however many years. I don't think it has sunk in. I felt like yesterday I didn't really putt great, I was a bit nervy and was struggling to get the pace.

Brown continued: "It was similar a bit today but once I got down the closing stretch the last six-seven holes, I said to my caddie: 'I need to make sure my pace is good'. I kind of forgot about line and was just trying to make sure it was a decent pace.

"America was a bit of a turning point. That gave me a lot of confidence that I know I can do it. I sowed my card up there pretty much so this week was about trying to enjoy it a bit more and free-wheel."