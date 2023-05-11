Course Design 'More Of A Culprit' Than Technology In Golf's Distance Debate - Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler gave his thoughts on the ongoing golf ball rollback debate, saying golf course design is likely having a bigger impact than technology.

The R&A and USGA are looking to try and rein in the huge distances golf professionals can now produce by limiting how far the golf ball will travel.

It’s brought mixed reviews - largely negative from professional golfers apart from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who have initially said they’re fans of the proposals.

World No.2 Scheffler though offers a different perspective, saying that designs and re-designs of golf courses have contributed to the distance hitting more than the golf ball.

And the 2022 Masters champion believes that courses taking out trees, the usual natural obstacles to big hitting, has played a part in helping golfers smash the ball more than technology.

“Oh, rolled back the ball? I'm not too opinionated on it at the moment. I think I'm more interested in like kind of the golf course design side of things,” said Scheffler.

“I think a lot of the golf courses that they've changed over time is to help with the length, but then they take out a lot of trees and the areas get bigger to hit in, and all you've got to do now is just send it.

RBC Heritage course Harbour Town Golf Links, at 7,191 yards, remains one of the tougher tests on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So the golf course design is more of a culprit to guys trying to hit it really far.

“Look at Hilton Head, look at Colonial. Those golf courses have stood the test of time, and they've got stuff in the way. It's more of a placement golf course.

“Look at The Players; guys can't overpower that one. It's more of a golf course design thing than it is a golf ball deal.”

Even the likes of Augusta National has had to lengthen by stretching tee boxes back as players have overpowered it in recent times, but Scheffler feels courses can play a part.