Costa Navarino Reveals First-Ever Aegean Messinia Pro-Am
Europe’s newest golf destination to host the joint golf event, September 14-17, 2022
AEGEAN Airlines and Costa Navarino are set to welcome the most important tournament in the destination’s golfing calendar this autumn. The first-ever Aegean Messinia Pro-Am 2022, which unites two major golf events, will be held from September 14-17, at Europe’s newest golf destination.
The inaugural 54-hole event, which will merge the established Aegean Pro-Am and Messinia Pro-Am, will take place across three out of four Costa Navarino’s signature 18-hole golf courses – The Dunes Course, the world’s first International Olympic Academy Golf Course and The Hills Course at Navarino Hills, the two new layouts that opened in February 2022.
Sanctioned by the Confederation of Professional Golf and supported by the Hellenic Golf Federation and the PGA of Greece, the Aegean Messinia Pro-Am will feature a maximum of 75 teams, with each team comprising of one professional and three amateurs. The tournament’s total prize fund will reach €70,000.
Offering the opportunity to compete for an array of top individual and team prizes, the four-day event will also include a fascinating program of themed social events.
Team registration for the 2022 Aegean-Messinia Pro-Am is now open and is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information for the packages and to book, please visit www.aegeanmessiniaproam.com. AEGEAN Airlines is offering special airline ticket prices for the tournament’s participants.
Katia Avramidou, General Legal Counsel of AEGEAN Airlines, and Board member of the Confederation of Professional Golf noted: “Following the successful international golf tournament “Aegean Airlines Pro-Am” endorsed by CPG (former PGAs of Europe) for 14 consecutive years, it is our pleasure to set a new goal with our partners in Costa Navarino and design a new pro-am that will become a milestone golf event for distinguished PGA professionals and golf enthusiasts from all over the world. We are certain that the “Aegean Messinia Pro-Am”, would have been a wishful junction for the late Captain Vassilis Constantakopoulos and Theodore Vassilakis and one of their dearest visions.”
Nuno Sepulveda, General Manager of Costa Navarino Golf, said: “This is a landmark year for Costa Navarino with the opening of two new golf courses at Navarino Hills, bringing our total offering to four courses of the highest standards. AEGEAN Airlines is a long-term partner of Costa Navarino, and we’re delighted to join forces in presenting this new proam to the world, showcasing the many golf, leisure and hospitality offerings at Europe’s newest golfing destination.”
Designed by two-time Masters champion José María Olazábal and situated over 125 hectares overlooking the historic Bay of Navarino and the Ionian Sea, the International Olympic Academy Golf Course made its debut alongside the neighboring Hills Course and the new Hills Clubhouse at the start of the 2022 golf season. Complementing the Navarino Hills layouts during the Aegean Messinia Pro-Am is the Bernhard Langer and EGD-designed Dunes Course.
