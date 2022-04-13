Collin Morikawa Sets Incredible New Major Record

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Collin Morikawa continues to break records and after a fifth place finish at the Masters he has another one to his name.

Since turning professional in 2019, Morikawa has continued to grow in stature. The American opened his career with 22 consecutive made cuts, second only to Tiger Woods' 25-cut streak, and needed just six professional starts before notching his first victory at the 2019 Barracuda Championship.

In just his second season on tour, Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship on his debut and only his second Major championship start. His final round 64 tied the lowest round score by a PGA Champion, matching that of Steve Elkington in 1995. He became the third youngest player to win the PGA Championship at the age of 23 and only the fourth to win it before turning 24 years old.

Less than a year later and Morikawa was hoisting the Claret Jug at Royal St George's, becoming the first player since Bobby Jones in 1926 to win two Majors in eight or fewer starts and the first player to win two different Majors in their debut appearance. He would also go on to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour.

Irrespective of which direction he has turned, the American has continued to rewrite the history books and 2022 is no different. A final round 67 at Augusta National, in which he and Rory McIlroy holed out from the bunker on the 72nd hole, left Morikawa in fifth place at the Masters. In doing so, he has now finished inside the top five in each of the four Majors in just nine starts. Like so many records before him, no one in the history of the game has done that.

At just 25-years of age, take a look at Morikawa's Major record in full:

Year Major Finish 2019 US Open T35 2020 Masters T44 2020 PGA Championship 1 2020 US Open CUT 2021 Masters T18 2021 PGA Championship T8 2021 US Open T4 2021 Open Championship 1 2022 Masters 5

With Morikawa the first to finish in the top-5 of all four Majors in nine, or fewer, starts, he becomes the fourth-youngest to do so throughout their career. Jordan Spieth achieved the feat at 22-years-old whilst Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods completed it by age 23. Not bad company to be in!