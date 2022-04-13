Collin Morikawa Sets Incredible New Major Record
After a fifth place finish at the Masters, the World No.2 has set an amazing new Major record
Collin Morikawa continues to break records and after a fifth place finish at the Masters he has another one to his name.
Since turning professional in 2019, Morikawa has continued to grow in stature. The American opened his career with 22 consecutive made cuts, second only to Tiger Woods' 25-cut streak, and needed just six professional starts before notching his first victory at the 2019 Barracuda Championship.
In just his second season on tour, Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship on his debut and only his second Major championship start. His final round 64 tied the lowest round score by a PGA Champion, matching that of Steve Elkington in 1995. He became the third youngest player to win the PGA Championship at the age of 23 and only the fourth to win it before turning 24 years old.
Less than a year later and Morikawa was hoisting the Claret Jug at Royal St George's, becoming the first player since Bobby Jones in 1926 to win two Majors in eight or fewer starts and the first player to win two different Majors in their debut appearance. He would also go on to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour.
Irrespective of which direction he has turned, the American has continued to rewrite the history books and 2022 is no different. A final round 67 at Augusta National, in which he and Rory McIlroy holed out from the bunker on the 72nd hole, left Morikawa in fifth place at the Masters. In doing so, he has now finished inside the top five in each of the four Majors in just nine starts. Like so many records before him, no one in the history of the game has done that.
At just 25-years of age, take a look at Morikawa's Major record in full:
|Year
|Major
|Finish
|2019
|US Open
|T35
|2020
|Masters
|T44
|2020
|PGA Championship
|1
|2020
|US Open
|CUT
|2021
|Masters
|T18
|2021
|PGA Championship
|T8
|2021
|US Open
|T4
|2021
|Open Championship
|1
|2022
|Masters
|5
With Morikawa the first to finish in the top-5 of all four Majors in nine, or fewer, starts, he becomes the fourth-youngest to do so throughout their career. Jordan Spieth achieved the feat at 22-years-old whilst Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods completed it by age 23. Not bad company to be in!
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
