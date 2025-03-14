College Golfer Apologizes After Being Removed From TPC Sawgrass For Heckling Rory McIlroy

University of Texas golfer, Luke Potter has apologized to Rory McIlroy after heckling the World No.2 during Tuesday's practice round at The Players Championship.

Potter had won his first NCAA event at Sawgrass Country Club by three strokes on Monday - the John Hayt Invitational - and was celebrating a double triumph alongside his victorious Longhorns teammates by heading over to TPC Sawgrass thanks to tickets provided by University of North Flordia Athletics' director of golf, Scott Schroeder.

Having been congratulated on their results by Jordan Spieth and walked with Scottie Scheffler - both Texas legends - Potter and a college peer went off on their own to watch some more world-class golf.

The pair were stood around the edge of the 18th tee box as McIlroy and Shane Lowry played through, but when the four-time Major winner made a poor swing on the lake-lined hole, it is alleged the amateur player made a comment regarding the 2011 Masters - the Major where McIlroy held the 54-hole lead but endured a torrid final round on his way to a T15th finish.

A video posted on X missed Potter’s comment, but the user claimed the University of Texas student had said: “just like the 2011 Masters” in McIlroy's direction.

The same clip showed McIlroy hitting a much cleaner second drive before the 35-year-old walked straight over to Potter, asked to see his phone, and then took it off him before walking away with it.

A dumbfounded Potter stood there with his palms turned up to the sky before reportedly being asked to leave the premises. Per Golf.com, Potter's phone was later returned.

A couple of days later, after McIlroy had carded an impressive five-under 67 in his opening round, the Northern Irishman was in no mood to address the incident.

During his Thursday press conference, a reporter enquired if he could ask about "the shenanigans with the fan" on Tuesday, to which McIlroy replied: "No, you can't."

The same reporter asked why, and McIlroy responded "Because I don't want you to."

Later on, another journalist tried a different approach to the same question, only for the 2019 Players champion to state: " I'm very happy with my 67 today."

Meanwhile, Potter spoke to Golf Channel over the phone and expressed regret for his behavior.

He said: “Look, I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it. I apologize for it. That’s about all that needs to be said. … It’s just a good learning experience. Yeah, I apologize."

Referencing McIlroy, Potter continued: “He’s a great player, and I wish him the best.”

Interviewed by Golf.com, the University of Texas men's golf head coach, John Fields added: “He’s got a hole in his heart. He had no idea that what was coming out of his mouth was going to result in this fashion.

“How we handle [the incident] is extremely important, and suffice to say Luke’s paying the consequences of that. Going forward he’s going to be a better man. That’s what I think.”

Fields went on to say that Potter has written letters of apology to McIlroy, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, PGA Tour University director Brendan von Doehren and UNF coach Schroeder as well.

Potter's recent three-stroke victory over PGA Tour U's current no.1, David Ford is the latest chapter in an eventful college career so far. Now in his Junior year at Texas, Potter was formerly with Arizona State University before transferring due to falling out of the line-up in 2024.

In 2022, he was the top-ranked junior in a class which also included two-time PGA Tour winner, Nick Dunlap, recent PGA Tour graduate, Luke Clanton and LIV Golf's Caleb Surratt. Potter is currently ranked 60th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking having been as high as 38th previously.