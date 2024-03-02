Rory McIlroy will look to begin his pursuit of World No.1,258 Bud Cauley in the third round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Florida.

McIlroy fired a solid four-under-par 67 to reach -8 for the tournament, three shots behind Cauley who makes just his second start since a three-year layoff following a car accident.

Cauley vaulted up the leaderboard after a bogey-free 65 on Friday to reach -11 and establish a one-shot lead over Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo.

After bad light meant the second round couldn't be finished until Saturday morning, round three will be threesomes, with Cauley, Eckroat and Higgo underway at 12.35pm ET (5.35pm GMT).

McIlroy, meanwhile, tees off alongside Mexico Open champion Jake Knapp, who he played the first two days with, as well as World No. 23 Cameron Young. They begin at 12.02pm ET (5.02pm GMT).

Elsewhere in contention are Kevin Yu and Victor Perez who round out the top five at -9. Frenchman Perez made his first cut at last week's Mexico Open since gaining his 2024 PGA Tour card and shot an impressive 66 to leave him just two shots off the lead. Yu and Perez tee off with England's David Skinns at 12.24pm ET (5.24pm GMT).

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry sits at -8 as he goes in search of his first regular-season PGA Tour win since the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2015. The Irishman gets underway at 12.13pm ET (5.13pm GMT) alongside Andrew Novak and CT Pan.

Below is a full list of the third-round tee times for the Cognizant Classic.

Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round Three

ET (GMT)

8.20am (1.20pm): Jorge Campillo, Chan Kim

Jorge Campillo, Chan Kim 8.29am (1.29pm): JT Poston, Doug Dhim, Jimmy Stanger

JT Poston, Doug Dhim, Jimmy Stanger 8.40am (1.40m): Mark Hubbard, Corey Conner, Camillo Villegas

Mark Hubbard, Corey Conner, Camillo Villegas 8.51am (1.51pm): Mac Meissner, Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner, Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy 9.02am (2.02pm): Russell Henley, Vincent Norrman, Justin Rose

Russell Henley, Vincent Norrman, Justin Rose 9.13am (2.13pm): Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Troy Merritt

Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Troy Merritt 9.29am (2.29pm): Chris Gotterup, Ben Silverman, Zach Johnson

Chris Gotterup, Ben Silverman, Zach Johnson 9.40am (2.40pm): Lucas Glover, Adam Schenk, Carson Young

Lucas Glover, Adam Schenk, Carson Young 9.51am (2.51pm): Greyson Sigg, David Lipsky, Tom Hoge

Greyson Sigg, David Lipsky, Tom Hoge 10.02am (3.02pm): Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman

Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman 10.13m (3.13pm): Tyson Alexander, Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An

Tyson Alexander, Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An 10.24am (3.24pm): Davis Riley, Chesson Hadley, SH Kim

Davis Riley, Chesson Hadley, SH Kim 10.40am (3.40pm): Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Nick Dunlap

Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Nick Dunlap 10.51am (3.51pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Noren, Joseph Bramlett

Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Noren, Joseph Bramlett 11.02am (4.02pm): Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Erik van Rooyen

Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Erik van Rooyen 11.13am (4.13pm): Max Greyserman, Alexander Björk, Martin Laird

Max Greyserman, Alexander Björk, Martin Laird 11.24am (4.24pm): Tom Kim, Chad Ramey, Peter Malnati

Tom Kim, Chad Ramey, Peter Malnati 11.35am (4.35pm): Parker Coody, Rico Hoey, Nico Echavarria

Parker Coody, Rico Hoey, Nico Echavarria 11.51am (4.51pm): Sam Ryder, KH Lee, Matthieu Pavon

Sam Ryder, KH Lee, Matthieu Pavon 12.02pm (5.02m): Jake Knapp, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young

Jake Knapp, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young 12.13pm (5.13pm): Andrew Novak, CT Pan, Shane Lowry

Andrew Novak, CT Pan, Shane Lowry 12.24pm (5.24pm): Kevin Yu, Victor Perez, David Skinns

Kevin Yu, Victor Perez, David Skinns 12.35pm (5.35pm): Bud Cauley, Austin Eckroat, Garrick Higgo

How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The US

All times ET

Saturday 1 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 2 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The UK

All times GMT

Saturday 1 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 2 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)