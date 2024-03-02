Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round Three
Rory McIlroy will look to chase down leader Bud Cauley who makes just his second start since a three-year layoff
Rory McIlroy will look to begin his pursuit of World No.1,258 Bud Cauley in the third round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Florida.
McIlroy fired a solid four-under-par 67 to reach -8 for the tournament, three shots behind Cauley who makes just his second start since a three-year layoff following a car accident.
Cauley vaulted up the leaderboard after a bogey-free 65 on Friday to reach -11 and establish a one-shot lead over Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo.
After bad light meant the second round couldn't be finished until Saturday morning, round three will be threesomes, with Cauley, Eckroat and Higgo underway at 12.35pm ET (5.35pm GMT).
McIlroy, meanwhile, tees off alongside Mexico Open champion Jake Knapp, who he played the first two days with, as well as World No. 23 Cameron Young. They begin at 12.02pm ET (5.02pm GMT).
Elsewhere in contention are Kevin Yu and Victor Perez who round out the top five at -9. Frenchman Perez made his first cut at last week's Mexico Open since gaining his 2024 PGA Tour card and shot an impressive 66 to leave him just two shots off the lead. Yu and Perez tee off with England's David Skinns at 12.24pm ET (5.24pm GMT).
Meanwhile, Shane Lowry sits at -8 as he goes in search of his first regular-season PGA Tour win since the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2015. The Irishman gets underway at 12.13pm ET (5.13pm GMT) alongside Andrew Novak and CT Pan.
Below is a full list of the third-round tee times for the Cognizant Classic.
ET (GMT)
- 8.20am (1.20pm): Jorge Campillo, Chan Kim
- 8.29am (1.29pm): JT Poston, Doug Dhim, Jimmy Stanger
- 8.40am (1.40m): Mark Hubbard, Corey Conner, Camillo Villegas
- 8.51am (1.51pm): Mac Meissner, Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy
- 9.02am (2.02pm): Russell Henley, Vincent Norrman, Justin Rose
- 9.13am (2.13pm): Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Troy Merritt
- 9.29am (2.29pm): Chris Gotterup, Ben Silverman, Zach Johnson
- 9.40am (2.40pm): Lucas Glover, Adam Schenk, Carson Young
- 9.51am (2.51pm): Greyson Sigg, David Lipsky, Tom Hoge
- 10.02am (3.02pm): Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman
- 10.13m (3.13pm): Tyson Alexander, Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An
- 10.24am (3.24pm): Davis Riley, Chesson Hadley, SH Kim
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Nick Dunlap
- 10.51am (3.51pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Noren, Joseph Bramlett
- 11.02am (4.02pm): Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Erik van Rooyen
- 11.13am (4.13pm): Max Greyserman, Alexander Björk, Martin Laird
- 11.24am (4.24pm): Tom Kim, Chad Ramey, Peter Malnati
- 11.35am (4.35pm): Parker Coody, Rico Hoey, Nico Echavarria
- 11.51am (4.51pm): Sam Ryder, KH Lee, Matthieu Pavon
- 12.02pm (5.02m): Jake Knapp, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young
- 12.13pm (5.13pm): Andrew Novak, CT Pan, Shane Lowry
- 12.24pm (5.24pm): Kevin Yu, Victor Perez, David Skinns
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Bud Cauley, Austin Eckroat, Garrick Higgo
How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The US
All times ET
Saturday 1 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 2 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The UK
All times GMT
Saturday 1 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 2 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
