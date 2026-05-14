How Many Club Pros Usually Make The Cut At The PGA Championship?

While questions linger about the current identity of the PGA Championship, it has various elements that make it unique, one of which is the inclusion of 20 club pros in its field of 156.

The players qualify via the annual PGA Professional Championship. In 2026, the event was held at Bandon Dunes, where 312 professionals representing the 41 sections of the PGA of America competed over 72 holes for the chance to earn their place at the PGA Championship.

There, the likes of winner Jesse Droemer and 2023 PGA Championship hero Michael Block all qualified for the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, thanks to their finishing positions.

But how many of the club pros at the PGA Championship usually make the cut?

Jesse Droemer won the 2026 PGA Professional Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another element of the PGA Championship that sets it apart from other tournaments is its strength of field, with the Major widely regarded as having the strongest line-up in the game.

Indeed, it is the only one of the four men’s Majors that doesn’t include amateurs, while the top 100 in the world are generally invited to compete each year.

Given the stiff competition, it is not surprising that the number of club pros who typically make it beyond the first two rounds is relatively low.

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In the last 10 editions of the PGA Championship, only nine club pros have progressed as far as the weekend, while on four occasions, none made the cut.

The most productive year for the club pros in that period was 2019, when three made the cut at Bethpage Black - Rob Labritz, who finished T60, Ryan Vermeer, who placed T80 and Marty Jertson in 82nd.

Three club pros made the cut in 2019, including Rob Labritz of GlenArbor Golf Club in New York (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 PGA Championship, at Valhalla, saw two club pros make it beyond 36 holes – Braden Shattuck, who finished 72nd, and Jeremy Wells, who placed 77th.

That left four occasions where one club pro progressed to the weekend. One came in 2017, when Omar Uresti finished T73 at Quail Hollow.

A year later, Ben Kern finished tied for 42nd at Bellerive Country Club, while in 2021, Brad Marek placed 78th at Kiawah Island.

By far the biggest success story in recent years came in 2023 at Oak Hill, when Michael Block was the one club pro to make it to the weekend.

Incredibly, he was still in contention to win the event heading into the final round, when he was paired with Rory McIlroy on his way to a T15.

To make his unforgettable week even more memorable, during the final round, he stole the limelight from his playing partner with a brilliant slam-dunk hole-in-one at the 151-yard 13th.

Michael Block had a memorable performance in 2023, when he finished in a tie for 15th (Image credit: Getty Images)

Success stories like that are few and far between, and in four of the last 10 editions, none have made it as far as the weekend, with all 20 heading home early in 2016, 2020, 2022 and 2025.

While it's relatively rare to see club pros progress beyond 36 holes, as well as Block's heroics in 2023, there have been some remarkable finishes from the players through the years.

Here are the best performances from club pros at the PGA Championship.

Best Club Pro Performances At The PGA Championship