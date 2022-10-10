'Class Speech' - Ian Poulter Praises Jon Rahm

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf player Ian Poulter is the latest high-profile figure from the Saudi-backed venture to praise Jon Rahm after he congratulated Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra on his first professional title in the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational.

After Rahm won a record-equalling third Spanish Open title, he said: “Although some people want to make us look at them as the enemy, he is just a 22 years old guy winning against some of the best players of the world. Congratulations if you see this Eugenio." That drew warm words from LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who described his speech as "classy".

Now, Poulter has followed his boss’s example, posting on Twitter, “Congratulations @JonRahmpga class win and class speech. Thank you for being you. #respect”

Rahm’s congratulations mark a more conciliatory tone from the World No.5 of late. The Spaniard has been a high-profile critic of LIV Golf in the past, including in his previous outing on the DP World Tour, last month’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Then, he accused LIV Golf players of only being involved in the tournament so they could claim Official World Golf Ranking points.

Rahm’s latest comments came days after saying he wished LIV Golf players could appear in the Ryder Cup – a situation close to Poulter’s heart. The 46-year-old has a hugely impressive record in the tournament, but his involvement in LIV Golf increasingly appears to signal the end a Ryder Cup career that has seen him lose just six of 22 matches.

While Lopez-Chacarra claimed $4m for his win at Stonehill, Poulter finished 12th on three-under. Both players will now turn their attentions to LIV Golf’s final regular event of 2022, which takes place in Saudi Arabia later this week.