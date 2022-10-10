'Class Speech' - Ian Poulter Praises Jon Rahm
Poulter has heaped praise on the World No.5 after he congratulated Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra on his LIV Golf win
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
LIV Golf player Ian Poulter is the latest high-profile figure from the Saudi-backed venture to praise Jon Rahm after he congratulated Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra on his first professional title in the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational.
After Rahm won a record-equalling third Spanish Open title, he said: “Although some people want to make us look at them as the enemy, he is just a 22 years old guy winning against some of the best players of the world. Congratulations if you see this Eugenio." That drew warm words from LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who described his speech as "classy".
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
Now, Poulter has followed his boss’s example, posting on Twitter, “Congratulations @JonRahmpga class win and class speech. Thank you for being you. #respect”
Congratulations @JonRahmpga class win and class speech.. Thank you for being you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #respect https://t.co/yw2lcmTRjeOctober 10, 2022
Rahm’s congratulations mark a more conciliatory tone from the World No.5 of late. The Spaniard has been a high-profile critic of LIV Golf in the past, including in his previous outing on the DP World Tour, last month’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Then, he accused LIV Golf players of only being involved in the tournament so they could claim Official World Golf Ranking points.
Rahm’s latest comments came days after saying he wished LIV Golf players could appear in the Ryder Cup – a situation close to Poulter’s heart. The 46-year-old has a hugely impressive record in the tournament, but his involvement in LIV Golf increasingly appears to signal the end a Ryder Cup career that has seen him lose just six of 22 matches.
While Lopez-Chacarra claimed $4m for his win at Stonehill, Poulter finished 12th on three-under. Both players will now turn their attentions to LIV Golf’s final regular event of 2022, which takes place in Saudi Arabia later this week.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Should Women Use Men's Clubs?
Single figure county player Carly Frost examines the arguments surrounding women playing with men's clubs.
By Carly Frost • Published
-
Greg Norman Praises 'Classy' Jon Rahm After Congratulating LIV Golfer
The Spaniard congratulated Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra for his LIV Golf win to the delight of CEO Greg Norman
By Elliott Heath • Published