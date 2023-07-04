Childhood Cancer Charity Calls On Clubs To Fly Special Flag On 18th Greens
Golf Courses around the UK are being called to show support for children battling cancer.
An initiative set up by childhood cancer charity 'It's Never You', is calling on golf courses around the United Kingdom to turn the flags on their 18th greens gold and orange to spread awareness of the illness.
Courses have been asked to fly the flags during club medal or stableford competitions and have also been invited to organise new competitions dedicated to the cause or incorporate the charity's appeal into a scheduled event in the future.
The charity has been backed by European Ryder Cup legend Colin Montgomerie, who said: "Cancer knows no bounds, and when it affects a child, it shatters the world of the child and their family.
📢 This September, join golfing legend Colin Montgomerie and golf clubs across the country in a powerful display of unity and support for those affected by childhood cancer. We invite the golfing community to stand together and raise awareness for this important cause.Show your… pic.twitter.com/wHuBkrlhRlJuly 4, 2023
"This September, join me in supporting the 'It's Never You' charity, as they strive to raise awareness for childhood cancer and the immense toll it takes on their parents.
"Let's unite golf clubs across the UK in raising the gold and orange charity flag on their 18th greens, paying tribute to the courageous battle being fought by these children and their families."
Ceri Menai-Davis and his wife Frances started the foundation in memory of their late son Hugh, who sadly passed away at age six to rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021.
Davis is a director of the Bridgedown Golf Group which operates several courses, including the Shire London, West London Golf Centre and the soon to be built Legacy Club.
The non-for profit also provides a social network for the parents and carers for children with cancer, who can engage with experts and receive support through the charity's platforms.
Davis recently ran the London Marathon with YouTube golf sensation Rick Shiels with the pair raising money for 'It's Never You'.
A post shared by Rick Shiels (@rickshielspga)
A photo posted by on
"We want to raise awareness for childhood cancer and the toll it takes on their parents and show our support for those affected," Davis, the charity's CEO, said.
"By turning their 18th flags gold and orange, golf clubs can help us do just that. If they can raise funds to support the parents who look after that would be a bonus."
In a statement today 'It's Never You' said it is "committed to making a difference in the lives of parents and their families affected by this devastating disease."
For information on how you can get involved and support the charity, visit their website at www.itsneveryou.com.
