Chase Koepka Misses Cut In First Start Since LIV Golf Relegation 15 Months Ago
Chase Koepka understandably had some rust in his game as he missed the cut at the Asian Tour's Philippine Open in his first pro event in 15 months
Brooks Koepka's brother Chase had some understandable rustiness in his game as he missed the cut in his first competitive tournament in 15 months.
Koepka is making his return to golf at the Asian Tour's Philippine Open having not played in a professional tournament since the LIV Golf Miami event in October 2023.
So there was always going to be some ring rust to shake off as the American shot 72-72 to finish on four over and miss the cut by just a couple of shots.
Some damage was predictably done on the front nine of his first round back in action as he carded four bogeys - but the response was good with two back-nine birdies during a clean run home.
Round two was a little more erratic with more good stuff but also more bad stuff, as he had three bogeys and two birdies on each nine to shoot another two-over 72.
After 12 holes Koepka was three over and well within touching distance of making the cut, but three straight bogeys made it almost impossible to make the weekend.
He did finish off with back-to-back birdies though which is always a good sign as he starts his comeback after so long out of the game.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Koepka had not been seen out on the course since being relegated from LIV Golf when finishing 48th out of 50 in the 2023 individual standings and therefore losing his place on brother Brooks' Smash GC team.
He did produce one of the most memorable moments in LIV Golf's short history with an incredible hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Adelaide event which sparked complete chaos on that party hole.
Having been relegated, Koepka signed up for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event, but he later withdrew, and although Brooks said he'd "love to have him again" in his team, Chase has taken time out instead.
Now back with a LIV Golf exemption to play on the Asian Tour, we may see a lot more of Chase in 2025 as he looks to rebuild his career.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Max Homa Leads String Of Farmers Insurance Open WDs During Brutal Second Round
Max Homa was struggling at nine over par when he became one of nine players to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open during the second round
By Paul Higham Published
-
Worrying PGA Tour Trend Hits Fresh Low As American Express TV Ratings Revealed
A combination of Sepp Straka's unchallenged march to victory and an NFL play-off game taking place saw PGA Tour TV ratings take a huge hit on Sunday...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former LIV Golf Star Set To Make Long-Awaited Return To Pro Golf
Brooks Koepka's younger brother Chase is set to resume his career after a break of over a year having been included in the field for an upcoming Asian Tour event
By Paul Higham Published
-
Two-Time Asian Tour Winner Ben Campbell Joins LIV Golf
Two-time Asian Tour winner Ben Campbell has joined Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Indian Debut In January
Bryson DeChambeau will make his first appearance in India next year having been confirmed for the first International Series event of 2025 in January
By Paul Higham Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PIF Saudi International
Over 40 LIV golfers teed it up at Riyadh Golf Club this week, with all having varying degrees of success as the Asian Tour's season drew to a close
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Asian Tour and LIV Golf Confirm New India Event
The International Series India will be the first event on the Asian Tour's elevated series' calendar next year, coming the week before LIV Golf Riyadh
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Saudi International Prize Money Payout 2024
A star-studded field dominated by LIV golfers competes for the largest prize money payout of the Asian Tour’s International Series at Riyadh Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
John Catlin Just Won The Asian Tour's Order Of Merit By Miles - But Here's Why The American Could Still Miss Out On His LIV Golf 'Dream'
Catlin wrapped up one of the Asian Tour's season-long titles at the penultimate event, but he still has work to do if he wants a lucrative LIV Golf League spot
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Anthony Kim Moves Up Over 2,200 OWGR Spots After Earning Points For The First Time In 12 Years
Kim made the cut and recorded a decent finish at the Asian Tour's International Series Qatar - sending him flying up the Official World Golf Rankings...
By Jonny Leighfield Published