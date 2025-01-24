Chase Koepka Misses Cut In First Start Since LIV Golf Relegation 15 Months Ago

Brooks Koepka's brother Chase had some understandable rustiness in his game as he missed the cut in his first competitive tournament in 15 months.

Koepka is making his return to golf at the Asian Tour's Philippine Open having not played in a professional tournament since the LIV Golf Miami event in October 2023.

So there was always going to be some ring rust to shake off as the American shot 72-72 to finish on four over and miss the cut by just a couple of shots.

Some damage was predictably done on the front nine of his first round back in action as he carded four bogeys - but the response was good with two back-nine birdies during a clean run home.

Round two was a little more erratic with more good stuff but also more bad stuff, as he had three bogeys and two birdies on each nine to shoot another two-over 72.

After 12 holes Koepka was three over and well within touching distance of making the cut, but three straight bogeys made it almost impossible to make the weekend.

He did finish off with back-to-back birdies though which is always a good sign as he starts his comeback after so long out of the game.

Koepka had not been seen out on the course since being relegated from LIV Golf when finishing 48th out of 50 in the 2023 individual standings and therefore losing his place on brother Brooks' Smash GC team.

He did produce one of the most memorable moments in LIV Golf's short history with an incredible hole-in-one at the LIV Golf Adelaide event which sparked complete chaos on that party hole.

Having been relegated, Koepka signed up for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event, but he later withdrew, and although Brooks said he'd "love to have him again" in his team, Chase has taken time out instead.

Now back with a LIV Golf exemption to play on the Asian Tour, we may see a lot more of Chase in 2025 as he looks to rebuild his career.