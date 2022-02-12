Charlie Woods Impresses With Second Place Finish At Junior Golf Event

Despite being only 13-years-old, Charlie Woods is already making waves in the game of golf like his dad, Tiger. At the 2021 PNC Championship for example, he and his dad managed to finish runner-up, this coming at a time where Tiger was still not fully recovered from his serious car crash in February!

During the event, Charlie showcased his talent with some incredible shots and moments, especially during their record-breaking birdie run that golf fans around the world watch in amazement at the fact a 13-year-old kid was so calm and collected under the pressure.

Now, only a few months on from his success, Charlie seems to be showing no signs of slowing down, with the 13-year-old shooting rounds of 75 and 72 to finish runner-up in the Boys 11-13 section at an event hosted by Walt Disney World.

A post shared by HURRICANE JUNIOR GOLF TOUR (@hurricanejrgolf) A photo posted by on

Playing on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, Charlie finished just four shots back of Shayaan Kim, with the rounds of 75 and 72 taking place on a golf course that measured around 5700-yards.

With his son producing some superb golf, it also seems that Tiger will be making a non-playing appearance at next week's Genesis Invitational, with the 15-time Major champion returning as the tournament host.

The American has also been spotted recently, with Popstroke posting a picture of Woods smiling with a young competitor named Jaden Peterson. This follows the 46-year-old being pictured at a Bridgestone Golf shoot.