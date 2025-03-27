Charlie Woods And Kai Trump Both Make Big Moves In AJGA Rankings

Both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump have made a big leap up of over 200 places in the American Junior Golf Association rankings after playing in the prestigious Sage Valley Junior Invitational.

Two of the most famous junior golfers in the world have been in the news recently thanks to their parents - as Tiger Woods revealed he was in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.

And now having taken part in the event dubbed the "most prestigious event in junior golf" they've both received a major ranking boost even though they both struggled at Sage Valley.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie has risen up 235 places in the AJGA rankings up to 603rd despite finishing down in 25th at Sage Valley from the field of 36.

Woods responded well to a first-round 78 with two 73s but ended the tournament with a three-over 75 to finish alongside compatriots Joshua Kim and Ronin Banarjee.

On for a top-20 result in the 36-player field, Woods dropped five strokes inside his final five holes as a double-bogey on the penultimate hole cancelled out his gain on the 14th.

US President Donald Trump's granddaugher Kai came last in her field of 24 after recording a 52-over final score with rounds of 79-89-83.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But despite Trump finishing 22 shots adrift on the leaderboard, she still took a huge jump of 285 places into 530th in the standings.

Both attend the prestigious Benjamin School in Florida and although the Sage Valley event is not an official AJGA tournament, the strength of the field meant that it benefitted from maximum ranking points.

Just playing in the Sage Valley event also gave the two amateur stars a big lift in the Universal Golf Rankings of over 100 places each.

Trump jumped up to No.1300 in the global junior girls rankings, while in the boys rankings Woods is now No.658 after climbing 125 places.