Charlie Woods And Kai Trump Both Make Big Moves In AJGA Rankings
Just playing in the prestigious Sage Valley event has seen both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump rise over 200 places in the American Junior Golf Association rankings
Both Charlie Woods and Kai Trump have made a big leap up of over 200 places in the American Junior Golf Association rankings after playing in the prestigious Sage Valley Junior Invitational.
Two of the most famous junior golfers in the world have been in the news recently thanks to their parents - as Tiger Woods revealed he was in a relationship with Vanessa Trump.
And now having taken part in the event dubbed the "most prestigious event in junior golf" they've both received a major ranking boost even though they both struggled at Sage Valley.
Tiger Woods' son Charlie has risen up 235 places in the AJGA rankings up to 603rd despite finishing down in 25th at Sage Valley from the field of 36.
Woods responded well to a first-round 78 with two 73s but ended the tournament with a three-over 75 to finish alongside compatriots Joshua Kim and Ronin Banarjee.
On for a top-20 result in the 36-player field, Woods dropped five strokes inside his final five holes as a double-bogey on the penultimate hole cancelled out his gain on the 14th.
US President Donald Trump's granddaugher Kai came last in her field of 24 after recording a 52-over final score with rounds of 79-89-83.
But despite Trump finishing 22 shots adrift on the leaderboard, she still took a huge jump of 285 places into 530th in the standings.
Both attend the prestigious Benjamin School in Florida and although the Sage Valley event is not an official AJGA tournament, the strength of the field meant that it benefitted from maximum ranking points.
Just playing in the Sage Valley event also gave the two amateur stars a big lift in the Universal Golf Rankings of over 100 places each.
Trump jumped up to No.1300 in the global junior girls rankings, while in the boys rankings Woods is now No.658 after climbing 125 places.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
