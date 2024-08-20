Charley Hull Explains Why She Finds St Andrews 'A Harder Links' Than Most Ahead Of AIG Women's Open

For many pro golfers, the popular phrase 'aim small, miss small' is one they have worked into their subconscious over a sustained period of time. The idea that picking a very specific target will help you play a more accurate shot and ensure that if it is missed, the ball will still be in a strong position.

For Charley Hull, however, the World No.10 says that theory is particularly difficult for her to execute at St Andrews' Old Course - site of this year's AIG Women's Open.

The Englishwoman is hoping to go one better than she managed at Walton Heath in 2023, where she finished six shots behind champion Lilia Vu in second. Hull tees off alongside Vu and World No.1 Nelly Korda at 1:10pm BST in round one on Thursday.

If she is to do so, Hull admits will have to rely on help form her caddie, Adam Woodward in picking out starting points in the distance.

Asked what she has learned about navigating links courses more successfully as her career has progressed, the 28-year-old said: "Well, a couple of weeks ago, my coach got me working on doing a lot of three-quarter swings because my golf swing got a little bit too long.

"But now I kind of understand why he's got me working on the three-quarter swings because he's just kind of introduced me to a low ball flight for these couple of weeks coming up for the links. So I think you've just got to be patient out there."

Hardly ever a host course for a pro women's event, Hull shared she has only played the Old Course a handful of times in her life so far.

But going on to explain why she finds St Andrews tougher than most links courses, Hull said: "I do find St Andrews, actually, a harder links for me. Not necessarily because it's super tough but because there's not -- you can't really [pick out] the lines in the fairways, like, it just looks very open. So it's quite hard to pick, like, a point in the distance.

"Usually, I like really tight fairways like Sahalee [Country Club - 2024 Women's PGA Championship host] because you kind of see the ball shape and, like, where to hit it. So, out here, you've got to be very focussed on your point and your target. So that was my caddie, Adam's, job."

The AIG Women's Open will only be Hull's fourth competitive start since pulling out of the Aramco Series London event through injury back in July.

Six-time pro winner Hull later admitted the injury was caused by a fall out of the shower and she had suffered over the next couple of weeks as a result - including at the Evian Championship.

Having taken some time away to recover, Hull returned at the Olympics and overcame a tough first round - where she shot 81 and sat third from last - to finish 27th.

Charley Hull takes a shot at Le Golf National during the Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

And with a fifth-place finish at the Women's Scottish Open behind her last week, Hull is adamant she is back to 100% and ready to go again in the fifth and final Major of 2024.

Asked if she was back to full health, Hull said: "Definitely. I think the first round of the Olympics was more just because of nerves. Like, putting in a lot of work, but coming back after that five weeks off, I just got a little bit nervous.

"I have all my little check points. And, at home, I was playing some great golf. But it was just, like, the first round of the Olympics, I don't know why.

"And then, the last three rounds, I was under par and then I was back to myself, and I carried it on last week.

"My shoulder just got a little bit tight so I had acupuncture, like, every other day. I've actually got it after this. Because when it's cold, it can play up a bit.

"I've got -- is it degenerate arthritis, in it, as well. So when it does get cold, it gets a bit stiff. So just try to keep it warm. Apart from that, I'm healthy and ready to go."