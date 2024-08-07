Charley Hull Reveals Shower Incident Partially To Blame For Disappointing First Round At Paris 2024
The World No.11 has only just returned from injury after an accident in her hotel room caused Hull to miss playing time
Team GB medal hope Charley Hull revealed a bathroom fall earlier in the year - which caused her to pull out of the recent Aramco Team Series in London - ultimately played a part in her extremely disappointing opening round at Paris 2024.
Hull is among the bottom markers on the leaderboard for the women's Olympic golf event at Le Golf National following a first-round 81 which featured seven bogeys and a double.
Her issues began on the first hole with a double-bogey, and three bogeys in the space of four holes on the front nine increased the frustration for Hull.
A repeat of that pattern at the start of the back nine has effectively ended the Englishwoman's hopes of a medal already, but Hull is adamant her bad round is "out of the way" and is backing herself to do something memorable next time out.
The World No.11 said: "First week back really after my injury, so to get that round out of the way and [use it as a] bit of a warmup for the British Open now, I'll take it."
Going on to explain exactly what her injury issue was and how it occurred, Hull explained the problem arose following a fall out of the shower.
She said: "I fell over when I was on the way back from America. The team and I then had to pull out of the Aramco and had a week-and-a-half off golf because I thought I tore something in there. So I had an MRI and then -- my hip was out, shouldn't have played Evian. So I took like a week and a half off.
Probed by a reporter over the specifics of the shower incident, Hull continued: "Fell over coming out of the shower before I was getting my flight, I thought I tore my thing -- nothing come up. I just have a bit of arthritis now in my shoulder."
After going on to say that she played 10 rounds of golf in six days recently during her rehabilitation period, the 28-year-old insisted she is now close to full strength again but still believes it will take a little bit more time before she is truly match sharp again.
"I feel a bit rusty because obviously it's been five weeks since I last played properly a four-day event," she said. "But I played ten rounds of golf in six days. And I practise every day from six in the morning till six in the evening, so I played a lot of golf.
"When I obviously did have an injury, it knocks your confidence, not how I'm swinging it but more mentally. But I feel like a couple rounds under my belt, I'll be back.
"I was just saying to my agent, I'm so frustrated. I wish I didn't have a shower before my flight now.
"But I feel like -- I just feel like one round under my belt and then -- because I did actually have it going at Evian, after my first round, I was still a bit injured there, I was sore, but feel like now I've got one round under my belt, and tomorrow, go low."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
