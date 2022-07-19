Cazoo Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour moves to England's golf coast, but who is playing and how much money is at stake?
The sun has set on the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews but we're in luck as the DP World Tour returns to Hillside Golf Club in Southport - the home of England's Golf Coast.
A true championship test, Hillside is regarded as one of the finest links golf courses not to have hosted the Open Championship. It boasts a track record of staging some of the highest profile events, including the Tour's flagship PGA Championship in 1982, the 2019 British Masters, the Amateur Championship and a regular for Open Final Qualifying.
While many of the household names have opted for a rest following the antics at the Home of Golf, the likes of Robert MacIntyre, who finished in a tie for 34th at St Andrews, Thorbjorn Olesen and Marcus Armitage are included in the field.
Defending champion Calum Hill is not present this week as he continues with a leg injury following an insect bite suffered towards the end of 2021, soon after he’d finished in the top-20 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil.
The Scotsman was forced to withdraw after the opening round of the Portugal Masters in early November before suffering the same fate a fortnight later in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Hill finished 32nd in the Race to Dubai, agonisingly missing out on securing a spot in the 150th Open Championship on his home turf at St Andrews.
With Hill's absence, a new Cazoo Classic champion will be crowned on Sunday evening, alongside a cheque for €291,660 and 460 valuable Race to Dubai points.
2022 Cazoo Classic Field
- Pep Angles
- Marcus Armitage
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Alexander Björk
- Jacques Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Ashley Chesters
- Todd Clements
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Eduardo De La Riva
- David Dixon
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ben Evans
- Ryan Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Jarryd Felton
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Tom Gandy
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Josh Geary
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Aman Gupta
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Björn Hellgren
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- David Higgins
- Daniel Hillier
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Greig Hutcheon
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Anton Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Frank Kennedy
- Jesper Kennegard
- Adam Keogh
- Bio Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Tyler Koivisto
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Leon
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Jamie Lovemark
- Robert Macintyre
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Nick Mccarthy
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Jake Mcleod
- Edoardo Molinari
- Gavin Moynihan
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Pedro Oriol
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Eddie Pepperell
- Damien Perrier
- Robin Petersson
- Alfie Plant
- Garrick Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Siddikur Rahman
- Richie Ramsay
- Jc Ritchie
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Ricardo Santos
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Laird Shepherd
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Lee Slattery
- Harley Smith
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Graeme Storm
- Ben Stow
- Henric Sturehed
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Jonathan Thomson
- Simon Thornton
- Kristof Ulenaers
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Huilin Zhang
Where Is The Cazoo Classic Being Played?
The 2022 Cazoo Classic is being played at Hillside Golf Club in Southport - England's golf coast.
2022 Cazoo Classic Prize Money Breakdown
Who Won The 2021 Cazoo Classic?
Scotsman Calum Hill held his nerve on what proved to be a dramatic afternoon at London Golf Club to win his first DP World title at the 2021 Cazoo Classic Open.
Hill trailed by two at the turn but came home in 33 to sign for a 67 and finish at 16-under-par, a shot clear of Frenchman Alexander Levy, who stormed through the field with a stunning 64.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Cazoo Classic?
The total purse for the 2022 Cazoo Classic is €1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at €291,660.
