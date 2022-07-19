Cazoo Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The sun has set on the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews but we're in luck as the DP World Tour returns to Hillside Golf Club in Southport - the home of England's Golf Coast.

A true championship test, Hillside is regarded as one of the finest links golf courses not to have hosted the Open Championship. It boasts a track record of staging some of the highest profile events, including the Tour's flagship PGA Championship in 1982, the 2019 British Masters, the Amateur Championship and a regular for Open Final Qualifying.

While many of the household names have opted for a rest following the antics at the Home of Golf, the likes of Robert MacIntyre, who finished in a tie for 34th at St Andrews, Thorbjorn Olesen and Marcus Armitage are included in the field.

Defending champion Calum Hill is not present this week as he continues with a leg injury following an insect bite suffered towards the end of 2021, soon after he’d finished in the top-20 in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on home soil.

The Scotsman was forced to withdraw after the opening round of the Portugal Masters in early November before suffering the same fate a fortnight later in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Hill finished 32nd in the Race to Dubai, agonisingly missing out on securing a spot in the 150th Open Championship on his home turf at St Andrews.

With Hill's absence, a new Cazoo Classic champion will be crowned on Sunday evening, alongside a cheque for €291,660 and 460 valuable Race to Dubai points.

2022 Cazoo Classic Field

Pep Angles

Marcus Armitage

Zheng-Kai Bai

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Alexander Björk

Jacques Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Ashley Chesters

Todd Clements

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Dixon

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ben Evans

Ryan Evans

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Jarryd Felton

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Tom Gandy

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Josh Geary

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Aman Gupta

Joachim B. Hansen

Björn Hellgren

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

David Higgins

Daniel Hillier

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Greig Hutcheon

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Anton Karlsson

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Frank Kennedy

Jesper Kennegard

Adam Keogh

Bio Kim

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Tyler Koivisto

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Jamie Lovemark

Robert Macintyre

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Nick Mccarthy

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Jake Mcleod

Edoardo Molinari

Gavin Moynihan

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Pedro Oriol

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Dimitrios Papadatos

Eddie Pepperell

Damien Perrier

Robin Petersson

Alfie Plant

Garrick Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Siddikur Rahman

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Ricardo Santos

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Laird Shepherd

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Lee Slattery

Harley Smith

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Graeme Storm

Ben Stow

Henric Sturehed

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Santiago Tarrio

Jonathan Thomson

Simon Thornton

Kristof Ulenaers

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jordan Wrisdale

Huilin Zhang

Where Is The Cazoo Classic Being Played?

The 2022 Cazoo Classic is being played at Hillside Golf Club in Southport - England's golf coast.

2022 Cazoo Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1 €291,660 2 €194,440 3 €109,550 4 €87,500 5 €74,200 6 €61,250 7 €52,500 8 €43,750 9 €39,200 10 €35,000 11 €32,200 12 €30,100 13 €28,175 14 €26,775 15 €25,725 16 €24,675 17 €23,625 18 €22,575 19 €21,700 20 €21,000 21 €20,300 22 €19,775 23 €19,250 24 €18,725 25 €18,200 26 €17,675 27 €17,150 28 €16,625 29 €16,100 30 €15,575 31 €15,050 32 €14,525 33 €14,000 34 €13,475 35 €13,125 36 €12,775 37 €12,425 38 €12,075 39 €11,725 40 €11,375 41 €11,025 42 €10,675 43 €10,325 44 €9,975 45 €9,625 46 €9,275 47 €8,925 48 €8,575 49 €8,225 50 €7,875 51 €7,525 52 €7,175 53 €6,825 54 €6,475 55 €6,125 56 €5,775 57 €5,425 58 €5,250 59 €5,075 60 €4,900 61 €4,725 62 €4,550 63 €4,375 64 €4,200 65 €4,025

Who Won The 2021 Cazoo Classic?

Scotsman Calum Hill held his nerve on what proved to be a dramatic afternoon at London Golf Club to win his first DP World title at the 2021 Cazoo Classic Open.

Hill trailed by two at the turn but came home in 33 to sign for a 67 and finish at 16-under-par, a shot clear of Frenchman Alexander Levy, who stormed through the field with a stunning 64.

How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Cazoo Classic?

The total purse for the 2022 Cazoo Classic is €1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at €291,660.