It Doesn't Sound Like There Was Much Chatter In The Masters Final Group... Again

Cameron Young came up short in his battle with Rory McIlroy on the final day of The Masters and had to watch the Northern Irishman claim the title at Augusta National right in front of him.

Going into Sunday, Young had gone level with McIlroy on -11 after three rounds. With the momentum behind the American, many fancied Young to go all the way.

However, a tricky final round, including three bogeys between holes six through nine, cost Young and saw him drop to T3 in the end.

Young was front and center for a moment of golfing history as McIlroy secured back-to-back Masters titles.

By the sounds of it, the pair didn't converse much in the process of that final round - but Young isn't taking it personally.

Cam Young says Rory McIlroy "didn't really want to talk to me" but the feeling was mutual as both players battled to win @TheMasters "Sunday at the Masters in the final group, I'm not trying to be best friends out there"#TheMasters pic.twitter.com/qn1m8pOtUUApril 13, 2026

Speaking in the aftermath of the tournament, Young said: "I'm not one to talk a ton to begin with, and I don't think he really wanted to talk to me.

"Sunday at the Masters in the final group, you know, I don't wish anything poorly on the guy, but we're playing against each other. We're not trying to be best friends out there.

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"It's just one of those times that you leave each other be and if there is a moment [you talk] - there were one or two but not many."

This is nothing new for McIlroy, of course. Last year, it was well-documented that McIlroy didn't speak to Bryson DeChambeau during their final round at Augusta.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Young, it was a case of close but no cigar, but it sounds like the 28-year-old has learned a lot from the experience.

During his interview, he reflected on his performance, adding: "I think I handled it fine, just didn't make anything. That's the story of the week, if you look through all four rounds.

"I feel like I played the golf I needed to. I just didn't have the day making anything at all.

"There is no negative to take away other than obviously I would've loved a different result.

"But in terms of the golf, I played plenty well enough to win today and plenty well enough to win by a couple I think. So it was just one of those days."

Young has already qualified for the 2027 edition of The Masters, and if he plays like he did this weekend, he'll be right up there again next year.