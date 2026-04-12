Masters Leader Cameron Young Set For Sunday Mass Church Visit Ahead Of Final Round Pairing With Rory McIlroy

A thrilling Saturday at The Masters concluded with a star-studded leaderboard present going into the final round.

Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young share the lead at 11-under, with the latter producing a dazzling seven-under-par 65 on Moving Day to pull alongside the defending champion.

Having claimed The Players Championship in March, Young is looking to become the third consecutive player to win the PGA Tour's Flagship Event and a Green Jacket, and the added pressure isn't stopping Young from continuing his weekly worshipping ritual.

When on the road, and back home, Young and his family will always attend mass, with the two-time PGA Tour winner finding a local church prior to his Sunday tee time.

He was seen attending church at TPC Sawgrass during his Players Championship victory and, at Augusta National, it will be no different as following his third round, Young stated: "It's not going to stop us, I think.

"I don't know where we're going to go yet, but we'll find somewhere and take the kids. We'll be out in full force just like usual."

Young and his family celebrate following his Players Championship victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Travelling from tournament to tournament, Young and his wife Kelsey, along with their three children, form a close knit group, and it's this aspect that's helped the 28-year-old over the last 12 months.

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"I don't know if it's directly helpful, but the biggest thing for me is the fact that it's great to have them out on the road with me," he stated on Saturday.

"I love going home and seeing everybody after whatever day it is. I'd rather go home and see them after a great day, but just having them out on the road is awesome for me. I love having them out and being able to have a more normal job.

"Instead of saying goodbye for three weeks or four weeks, whatever it is, I go work a long day, but I was with them this morning, and I will see them tonight. It's nice doing that.

"Things definitely can be stressful at times, but they're very, very different parts of life for me."

Young was paired alongside McIlroy for the first two rounds of The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, the stats are on the side of Young as the final pair head towards their 2.25pm tee time on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler won The Players Championship in 2024 and went on to claim a second Green Jacket, while McIlroy also replicated the feat 12 months later.

Missing the cut twice, but also registering two top 10s in four Masters starts, Young explained that winning The Masters is "something I've dreamed of doing for a long time", before adding "I like the position I'm in...

"Anytime you're around the lead in a Major, especially here, anything can happen. We saw today a slow start and a hot start can erase a lot.

"It's just kind of a matter of keeping myself in it tomorrow and doing the best I can to stay around the lead for as long as possible, and you see what happens at the end."