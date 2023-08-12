Cameron Smith Makes Birdie After Striking Fairway Wood From Cart Path

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cameron Smith has long been known as a fine putter with the short stick, as he famously illustrated during his Major triumph at the 150th Open. But the Australian also appears to be developing a reputation for special shots from the cart path too.

Not for the first time in his pro career, Smith opted to play off a cart path in the latest LIV Golf event after missing the fairway on the left off the tee at the par 5 15th. What's more, his impressive three wood off the tarmac didn’t even generate a single spark as Smith cleanly connected with the back of the ball en-route to a birdie in a five-under 66.

After topping the leaderboard on day one, Smith, who is the captain of Ripper GC, explained: “I didn't really have another option. The rough is pretty gnarly out here. The cart path I think is a better option than the rough. I try not to do it too often, but managed to hit a pretty good shot which probably actually didn't go as far as I thought it was going to.”

Smith’s birdie on the 15th was one of six as he targets his second win in the league this year after finishing top in London. His opening round marked a return to form after coming a frustrating 35th in Greenbrier, his worst result of the LIV season.

Currently, Smith remains second in the individual standings with three tournaments left as he bids to overhaul leader, Talor Gooch, who is 15 points above him. And Smith admits he has his eyes on the first place - and its $18million prize money - with Gooch tied 15th in Bedminster after the first round, shooting an even par 71.

When quizzed about the race for the top of the individual standings, Smith added: “I don't go to bed thinking about it, but I know. That was part of the reason for the work, the extra work this week. It's to be the best at the end of the season. That's what you want to be. Sure, you want to win tournaments, but I think proving it over 13 tournaments is much better than one.”

It isn't the first spectacular shot off a cart path Smith has hit after also spinning in a close approach shot in the first LIV Golf event of 2023 at Mayakoba, from off the concrete.

Elsewhere, Bryson DeChambeau, who carded an historic 12-under 58 to claim victory at the last LIV Golf event a week ago, struggled with his first 18 holes. DeChambeau carded a 2-over par 73 with a round that included five bogeys and three birdies.