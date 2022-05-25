Caddie Who Was Fired Within 24 Hours Sacked Again

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A caddie who made headlines after revealing he had been fired within 24 hours has said he is out of work again.

Brent Henley took to Twitter to air his frustration at losing another caddying job so soon, saying: “Unemployed again!!! I spent basically 20 years of my caddie career being loyal with just 2 players and now I am getting bounced around like a ping pong ball. Caddying ain’t easy!”

Where Henley is concerned, that seems to be especially true. Since becoming a caddie in 2000, he has been on the bag for the likes of Robert Garrigus and Woody Austin. However, the relative stability of regular caddying work is eluding him in 2022.

Two months ago, Henley also used Twitter to reveal he’d lost his job before he'd had a chance to carry the bag for a single hole. While vowing never to reveal the identity of the player who’d abruptly relieved him of his duties, Henley seemed to take the decision in his stride, revealing in a follow-up tweet that he “did understand his thinking.”

Now, though, it appears Henley's struggle to hold onto another job has left him exasperated. While details are scant about the nature of Henley’s latest unemployment, he was recently on the bag for American World No.433 Hoag Bo in both the Mexico Open and Wells Fargo Championship.

The unlucky looper is the younger brother of fellow PGA Tour caddie Kip Henley, who has caddied for players including Stewart Cink and Vijay Singh. Last year, Kip explained to The Caddie Network (opens in new tab)why life as a PGA Tour caddie isn’t always easy. He said: “Most people have no idea what it’s like to be a caddie on the PGA Tour. They think that everyone makes money like crazy, but truly, there are only a handful of guys that never struggle as a caddie. The rest of us caddies have to hop around and try to stay on a bag.”

Unfortunately for his sibling, it seems he’s learning just how true those words are.