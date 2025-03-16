How A Strong Finish At The Players Championship Will Mean This Professional May Retain His PGA Tour Card

The 2025 Players Championship provides a mammoth $25 million purse and, with so much money up for grabs, it's a chance for players to make serious inroads in their career.

One of those with a great opportunity to cement their position on the PGA Tour is Bud Cauley who, in 2018, was involved in a serious car accident that broke five ribs, his lower left leg and a collapsed lung.

Cauley during the final round of The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite returning later that year, he then took three years away from the game in 2021, due to the issues that came from the accident.

In February 2024, Cauley returned and, since then, has been playing on a major medical extension, with the former Korn Ferry Tour winner being given 27 tournaments to retain his PGA Tour card once he returned.

Having played 17 in 2024, The Players Championship is the fifth of 2025 and 22nd overall and, at TPC Sawgrass, he sits firmly in the top 10 going into the final day, something that is crucial for his future playing rights.

Cauley's one-and-only win came at the 2014 Hotel Fitness Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Essentially, if Cauley finishes inside the top 18 he will earn enough points for the rest of the season but, if he makes $1.25 million or better on Sunday, he locks up his playing rights for next season as well.

Only getting into The Players Championship on Monday, after Lee Hodges withdrew, Cauley stated: “I was out practicing at Bear’s Club, actually, and the phone rang and told me I was in. I was kind of hopeful that being one out I might get a chance, but you never know.

“It was nice that it was on Monday, also, where I didn’t have to sweat it until Wednesday afternoon or something. I was able to come out here Tuesday and Wednesday and have a normal couple days.”

Turning 35-years of age on Sunday, Cauley remained inside the top 5 throughout the front nine at TPC Sawgrass and, if you look at the payout for the tournament, a solo fourth finish will secure him a $1.25 million payday, so it's more than The Players Championship on the line for the American.