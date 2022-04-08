Bryson DeChambeau Misses Cut By Eight After Worst Ever Major Round

DeChambeau produced his worst ever round at a Major championship as he missed the cut by eight shots

Bryson taps his cap
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Coming in to the event, Bryson DeChambeau admitted that he was "around 80 percent," (opens in new tab) as he continued to recover from hip and wrist injuries that had plagued his start to 2022.

However, following a first round of 76, the 28-year-old produced an eight-over-par round of 80, his worst ever round at a Major championship. In the process, he also missed the cut by eight shots. 

Bryson stares

DeChambeau's best finish at The Masters came in 2016. That week he finished in a tie for 21st

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at four-over-par, it was going to be touch-and-go for DeChambeau as he began his second round, with the cut line (opens in new tab)continuously moving in an enthralling day's play.

Needing a strong start, three bogies in his first five holes dropped the former US Open champion back to seven-over-par. A double-bogey then followed at the 10th, before back-to-back bogies at the 12th and 13th compounded the misery further.

Despite a birdie at 16, DeChambeau double-bogeyed the 17th, with a par at the last meaning a round of 80.

Bryson hits a drive

DeChambeau's last win came at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no denying that it's been an extremely tough 12 months for DeChambeau. In November 2020, ahead of the delayed Masters, the American claimed that Augusta National was "a par 67", only to struggle and finish way down the field in a tie for 46th.

At the start of 2022, before his injury problems, DeChambeau vowed to overpower Augusta National (opens in new tab), with the American stating: "I definitely have my sights on Augusta and can't wait to see what I can do with this new length and new driver."

However, following wrist and hip injuries, DeChambeau struggled to a 12-over-par tournament total, with it not being completely clear as to when he will return to competitive action.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

