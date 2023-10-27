Bryson DeChambeau Taking On Topgolf With New Golf Facility In Texas

Bryson DeChambeau is part of the ownership group bringing a new driving range facility to Texas to rival Topgolf called UnderPar Life.

Based at Hawks Creek Golf Course, a municipal layout in the Forth Worth suburb of Westworth Village, UnderPar Life will be a top of the range facility that DeChambeau says will be a more affordable option.

The two-story 16,000-square-foot venue is set to have 42 bays with a 500-yard range, along with multiple bars and food being prepared by celebrity chef Christian Lehrmann.

Despite plans showing the facility will be a state of the art complex, DeChambeau says that the primary focus is on providing a more affordable way into golf, and expects prices to be reasonable.

“Expense is a barrier to most things in life,” DeChambeau told D Magazine. “It is an unusually high barrier to experience the joy of golf. UnderPar Life at Hawks Creek is the first of many locations designed to redefine access to golf by reducing cost barriers.

"Our initiatives are geared toward making golf more affordable, approachable, and enjoyable for everyone.

"Our approach, partnering with municipally owned golf courses, removes significant financial obstacles and allows us to grow the community of golfers.”

Although DeChambeau is preaching value, the facility will be looking to attract the more avid golfers and low handicappers with top-notch facilities as well as the casual golfers with trackman-based golf gamification along with their food and beverage options.

Co-founder David Deering, a former Adams Golf executive, expects construction to begin before the end of the year and be completed in a year to 18 months.

⛳️🚨BREAKING: LIV Golf champion Bryson DeChambeau is part of a DFW team launching Topgolf competitor UnderPar Life. Their first venue will break ground on Hawks Creek Golf Course in the coming months. My story: https://t.co/0XvJcIrsxgFlyover: pic.twitter.com/CzBxBs2fDzOctober 23, 2023 See more

“UnderPar Life will be, hands down, the premier public-use golf practice facility in the state of Texas,” Deering added to D Magazine. “And it could very well be the premier facility in the entire United States.”

Deering says that they'll distinguish themselves from Topgolf by having facilities to attract lower handicappers, such as grass tee boxes, course-quality golf clubs and also golf balls that will be Tour quality.

“We believe that our total addressable market is much larger than Topgolf,” Deering says. “Topgolf’s business model doesn’t support the appeal to the avid golfer.

"We’re targeting the low handicappers with our world-class practice facility while also stealing market share from Topgolf with our golf gamification and our celebrity chef-led food and beverage offerings.

Bryson DeChambeau is launching a Topgolf-style golf venue in Fort Worth, TX.'UnderPar Life' will include:• Two stories, 42 hitting bays• 500-yd driving range• Tour-level short game area• Instructional academy• Fitness center• Three bars• Celebrity chef-led kitchen pic.twitter.com/8sb6M3ii7FOctober 26, 2023 See more

"So, if our golf gamification is similar to Topgolf, in Westworth Village, specifically, we believe that consumers will select us over Topgolf because of the quality F&B [food and beverage] and the location.”

Expansion is also in the future for UnderPar Life - with Deering adding that they brought in DeChambeau to add the star power to their plans to become a real force in golf.

“We didn’t hire and bring in [DeChambeau] as our business partner just to build a driving range,” Deering said. “We ultimately want to build the premier public golf performance facility in the world.”