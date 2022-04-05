Brooks Koepka Warns Tiger Woods Of 'Difficult Week' At The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Four-time Major champion, Brooks Koepka, has issued a warning to Tiger Woods as he continues his Masters preparation with his involvement said to be a "game time decision."

Speaking of the prospect that Woods will tee it up at Augusta National, Koepka said: "Look, I was in somewhat of his shoes trying last year two weeks after surgery. This place isn't exactly an easy walk. I understand what he's up against. It'll be difficult."

The American suffered a dislocated kneecap last year and had surgery just one month prior to taking part in the Masters. The procedure ordinarily requires a six-month rehabilitation period but the 31-year old could not turn down the chance to slip on the Green Jacket. The injuries would prove to be too much with the American missing the cut.

Recalling the events, Koepka said: "I had to get shot up just to play last year. It's difficult enough to walk, and I mean, the hours before to the hours after it was some of the longest days."

"I don't know everything he's going through. His was a lot worse than mine, so I'm not trying to compare it. I just know it's difficult walking this place when you don't have the same body parts you're used to."

Woods has not played in a competitive event since sustaining near career ending injuries in a car accident in February last year. His last appearance came in the 2020 Masters when he attempted to defend his title; ultimately finishing in a tie for 38th.

The fifteen-time Major champion famously won the 2008 US Open whilst pushing through the pain barrier of two stress fractures and a torn ACL. Koepka believes he will channel the same will and spirit and tee it up this year: "It's a Major championship, it's Augusta. Doesn't matter how much pain you're in, you figure out a way. He'll figure out a way. If anybody can do it, he can."

Woods has played two practice rounds at Augusta, leaving playing partner Fred Couples in awe of his condition. The five-time Masters champion was joined by caddie, Joe LaCava, who was on the bag for Couples during his 1992 Masters win. LaCava previously commented that "he likes the way his guy looks".

The 46-year old is scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday at 11am Eastern Time with many hoping for official confirmation of his playing status.