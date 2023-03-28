Brooks Koepka Filmed Shouting Obscenities At Florida Panthers Hockey Game

Brooks Koepka was caught on camera this weekend shouting at a Florida Panthers hockey match, calling Aaron Ekblad a "f****** traffic cone" while holding a traffic cone himself. He also shouted "Ekblad you suck!"

The footage looks to have been from the weekend's home game where the Panthers went down 4-3 at the hands of the New York Rangers despite going 2-0 up early on.

The traffic cone, or pylon, insult refers to a defenseman that is slow and can easily be skated past, just like a cone that is used during practice sessions.

The clip has over 900,000 views on the Zire Golf Instagram page and hundreds of thousands of views elsewhere and across Twitter.

A post shared by ZIRE GOLF (@ziregolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Koepka tees it up in Orlando this week in the third event of the LIV Golf League season. He has made a poor start to the season so far with a 31st in Mayakoba and a T29th in Tucson last time out. His Smash GC team has also finished 9th and 10th out of the 12 franchises so far.

The American joined LIV Golf last June for a reported fee north of $100m. The four-time Major champion won his first LIV event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in October.

Koepka was rumored to be having "buyer's remorse" over his LIV Golf move earlier this year but has not spoken publicly. "I’m hearing a lot of rumblings that Brooks Koepka has buyer’s remorse," Alan Shipnuck said in a February Ask Alan article (opens in new tab), where he answers questions from golf fans.

"The guy has one of the biggest egos in golf, and as the PGA Tour creates ever-increasing buzz with its elevated events and even the state-sanctioned TGL, Koepka has to feel like he’s on the outside looking in."

Greg Norman Jr quickly shut down those rumors, simply responding: "No. Bs."

Koepka recently dropped out of the world's top 100 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former World No.1 has seen his world ranking slide to 111th as things stand, having only played in three Official World Golf Ranking events since his move to LIV last year. He missed the cut at the 150th Open before a T46 at the Saudi International in February and then a missed cut at the International Series Oman the following week.

Due to his most recent Major win at the 2019 PGA Championship, Koepka still has two full years exempt into all four Majors. He is in the PGA Championship for life and also earned a ten-year US Open exemption after successfully defending America's national open in 2018.

He'll be aiming to win a Green Jacket next week for the first time in his career to take his Major tally to five. His Masters missed cut last year was featured in his Netflix Full Swing episode but overall he has a very good record at Augusta National. He was T11th in 2017, T2nd in 2019 and T7th in 2020 although he has missed the cut in each of the last two years.