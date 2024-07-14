Watch: Brooks Koepka Plays Hilarious Prank on Jon Rahm And Sergio Garcia Before European Championship Final Between Spain And England

The five-time major champion arrived to the tee sporting an England shirt, just hours before Spain face the Three Lions in the final of Euro 2024.

Koepka arrives in an England shirt
Brooks Koepka has taken up the role of a comedian, surprising playing partners Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm by wearing an England shirt to the tee box ahead of LIV Golf Andalucia's final round on Sunday. 

Garcia and Rahm will be cheering on their home nation of Spain in the final of Euro 2024 later this evening, when La Roja take on England in Berlin, but the pair saw the funny side of Koepka's fashion choice upon his arrival.

The fans at Valderrama saw the funny side, too, responding with chants of "viva Espana."

England have the chance to win their first major tournament since their World Cup victory over West Germany in 1966. The wait since Spain's last victory is a lot shorter, winning the European Championships in 2012 after World Cup success in 2010. 

England progressed through their semi final at the tournament in the most dramatic fashion, with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins netting the winning goal over the Netherlands in the final minute of the game to nick a 2-1 victory. 

Spain disposed of France in their semi-final, coming from behind to secure their own 2-1 win with goals from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo. 

Garcia visibly dropped his shoulder in disbelief after realising what shirt Koepka was wearing, pointing it out to his playing partner Rahm who didn't look overly impressed. 

It could prove to be a day for triple Spanish success if Spain are successful in Berlin against England, with Garcia chasing both the individual title in addition to his Fireballs GC team fighting for the team championship at Valderrama.

Rahm began the final round of LIV Andalucia at level par, but two early dropped shots have taken him out of contention for the individual prize. 

Koepka has had a relatively disappointing week in Spain himself, failing to birdie any of the opening nine holes during his final round as he sits seven back of the individual lead. His Smash GC squad also sit near the bottom of the team leaderboard. 

Although Koepka did take the England shirt off before hitting his opening tee shot, it looks like the Three Lions will have the support of the five-time major champion for their final this evening. 

