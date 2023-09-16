BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2023 - Third Round

Ludvig Aberg surged to the top of the leaderboard after a weather-affected second round at Wentworth

Ludvig Aberg hitting a tee shot during the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club
Aberg sits in a share for the lead with fellow Swede Sebastian Soderberg
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Ludvig Aberg continued his remarkable run of recent form as the Swedish sensation leapt to the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Aberg, who won his last event at the Omega European Masters before earning a wildcard Ryder Cup pick, fired a superb six-under-par 66 - including birdies on the last three holes - to reach -10 and a share of the lead alongside countryman Sebastian Soderberg.

The Swedish duo will tee off at 12.50pm (BST) in the final group alongside Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, who is one shot further back at -9.

The third round sees split-tee starts and three-ball groupings after the second round was finished on Saturday morning due to a delay to the start of Friday's action because of heavy fog.

Aberg's Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood, is also just one shot back after two rounds, following the Englishman's second-round 66. Fleetwood is grouped with Thomas Detry and Adrian Meronk, the latter responding well to his Ryder Cup snub with consistent rounds of 67 and 68 on the first two days.

Elsewhere, there is a marquee grouping at 12pm with World No. 3 Jon Rahm playing alongside former US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and rising Australian star Min Woo Lee. The trio all sit four shots back of the lead at -6.

Rory McIlroy gets his third round underway at 12.20pm on the 10th tee alongside Oliver Beker and Matthew Jordan. The Northern Irishman struggled during the second round but made a final-hole birdie on the 18th in almost complete darkness to make the cut. 

Here are the tee times for Saturday's action at the BMW Championship:

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND THREE

Round Three - BST (* indicates starting on the 10th tee)

  • 10.30am (*) - Tom Hoge, Alexander Bjork, Robert MacIntyre
  • 10.40am (*) - Louis De Jager, Zander Lombard, Julien Brun
  • 10.50am (*) - Marcel Schneider, Nicolas Colsaerts, Joost Luiten
  • 11.00am (*) - Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman, Danny Willett
  • 11.10am (*) - Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 11.20am (*) - Santiago Tarrio, Mikael Lindberg, Thorbjorn Olesen
  • 11.30am (*) - Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill, Scott Jamieson
  • 11.40am (*) - Hurly Long, Ashun Wu, Tom McKibbin
  • 11.50am (*) - Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jordan Smith
  • 12.00pm (*) - Dan Bradbury, Daniel Brown, Matt Wallace
  • 12.10pm (*) - Kalle Samooja, Hennie du Plessis, Daan Huizing
  • 12.20pm (*) - Oliver Beker, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Jordan
  • 12.30pm (*) - Luke Donald, Oliver Wilson, Jeremy Freiburghaus
  • 10.40am - David Law, Lukas Nemecz
  • 10.50am - Adrian Otaegui, Yannik Pauk
  • 11.00am - Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 11.10am - Andy Sullivan, Vincent Norrman, Romain Langasque
  • 11.20am - Darius van Driel, Viktor Hovland, Ramsay Richie
  • 11.30am - Callum Shinkwin, Rafa Cabrero Bello, Calum Hill
  • 11.40am - Billy Horschel, Rikuya Hoshino, James Morrison
  • 11.50am - Robin Sciot-Siergrist, Nathan Kimsey, Pablo Larrazabal
  • 12.00pm - Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
  • 12.10pm - Tom Kim, Connor Syme, Matthew Baldwin
  • 12.20pm - Jorde Campillo, Ryan Fox, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 12.30pm - Marcus Helligkilde, Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
  • 12.40pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Detry
  • 12.50pm - Masahiro Kawamura, Sebastian Soderberg, Ludvig Aberg
