BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2023 - Third Round

Ludvig Aberg continued his remarkable run of recent form as the Swedish sensation leapt to the top of the leaderboard after the second round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Aberg, who won his last event at the Omega European Masters before earning a wildcard Ryder Cup pick, fired a superb six-under-par 66 - including birdies on the last three holes - to reach -10 and a share of the lead alongside countryman Sebastian Soderberg.

The Swedish duo will tee off at 12.50pm (BST) in the final group alongside Japan's Masahiro Kawamura, who is one shot further back at -9.

The third round sees split-tee starts and three-ball groupings after the second round was finished on Saturday morning due to a delay to the start of Friday's action because of heavy fog.

Aberg's Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood, is also just one shot back after two rounds, following the Englishman's second-round 66. Fleetwood is grouped with Thomas Detry and Adrian Meronk, the latter responding well to his Ryder Cup snub with consistent rounds of 67 and 68 on the first two days.

Elsewhere, there is a marquee grouping at 12pm with World No. 3 Jon Rahm playing alongside former US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and rising Australian star Min Woo Lee. The trio all sit four shots back of the lead at -6.

Rory McIlroy gets his third round underway at 12.20pm on the 10th tee alongside Oliver Beker and Matthew Jordan. The Northern Irishman struggled during the second round but made a final-hole birdie on the 18th in almost complete darkness to make the cut.

Here are the tee times for Saturday's action at the BMW Championship:

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES: ROUND THREE

Round Three - BST (* indicates starting on the 10th tee)

10.30am (*) - Tom Hoge, Alexander Bjork, Robert MacIntyre

Tom Hoge, Alexander Bjork, Robert MacIntyre 10.40am (*) - Louis De Jager, Zander Lombard, Julien Brun

Louis De Jager, Zander Lombard, Julien Brun 10.50am (*) - Marcel Schneider, Nicolas Colsaerts, Joost Luiten

Marcel Schneider, Nicolas Colsaerts, Joost Luiten 11.00am (*) - Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman, Danny Willett

Jason Scrivener, Johannes Veerman, Danny Willett 11.10am (*) - Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick 11.20am (*) - Santiago Tarrio, Mikael Lindberg, Thorbjorn Olesen

Santiago Tarrio, Mikael Lindberg, Thorbjorn Olesen 11.30am (*) - Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill, Scott Jamieson

Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill, Scott Jamieson 11.40am (*) - Hurly Long, Ashun Wu, Tom McKibbin

Hurly Long, Ashun Wu, Tom McKibbin 11.50am (*) - Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jordan Smith

Nicolai Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Jordan Smith 12.00pm (*) - Dan Bradbury, Daniel Brown, Matt Wallace

Dan Bradbury, Daniel Brown, Matt Wallace 12.10pm (*) - Kalle Samooja, Hennie du Plessis, Daan Huizing

Kalle Samooja, Hennie du Plessis, Daan Huizing 12.20pm (*) - Oliver Beker, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Jordan

Oliver Beker, Rory McIlroy, Matthew Jordan 12.30pm (*) - Luke Donald, Oliver Wilson, Jeremy Freiburghaus