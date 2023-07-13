Michael Block Misses Out On ESPY As Scheffler Wins Golfer Of The Year Award

Michael Block's stunning hole-in-one at the PGA Championship just missed out on an ESPY Award as Scottie Scheffler was named as the Golfer of the Year.

Block made an incredible impact at Oak Hill when he battled the big guns all the way as Brooks Koepka took home the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time.

His Cinderella story was a huge boost for the game of golf, as the PGA pro from California not only challenged the big boys, got to play alongside Rory McIlroy but also made a Sunday ace.

Just playing alongside McIlroy on a Major Sunday was not enough for Block's headline writers, so they then drew up a moment of pure golfing theatre to cap an amazing week.

Block made a slam dunk hole-in-one at Oak Hill playing alongside McIlroy, sizing up the 151-yard 13th hole and sticking a 7-iron directly into the cup - sending the crowd wild.

It was not deemed to be good enough to take home the ESPY though, with the prize for Best Play of the Year going to the world of NFL.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won the award thanks to his incredible one-handed grab that has been labelled as the 'Catch of the Century' by many observers.

Again, though, just being nominated as part of the popular ESPYs was a great honour for Block and also great for the game of golf to generate some positive headlines.

🚨🚨🚨 MICHAEL BLOCK JUST MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE pic.twitter.com/ljYHKN02N5May 21, 2023 See more

Scheffler wins Golfer of the Year

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler beat Jon Rahm, Nelly Korda and Wyndham Clark to win the Golfer of the Year award at the ESPYs.

Scheffler has been incredibly consistent during his battle with Rahm and Rory McIlroy for top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 27-year-old successfully defended his Phoenix Open title in February before adding the Players Championship in March and going on to challenge in all three Majors so far.

A T10 was a solid defence of his Green Jacket at Augusta for The Masters, before he came up just short against Brooks Koepka with a T2 at the PGA Championship and finished third at the US Open.

Scheffler is seemingly always in and around the places with six straight top-five finishes heading into the Scottish Open.

Those performances were enough to just give him the nod ahead of Masters champion Rahm, US Open winner Clark and women's World No.2 Korda.