Billy Horschel Issues Powerful Message On Anniversary Of Wife’s Sobriety
The eight-time PGA Tour winner delivered a heartfelt message on social media to mark the eighth anniversary of wife Brittany's sobriety
Billy Horschel has posted a heartfelt message on the eight-year anniversary of his wife Brittany’s sobriety.
Horschel is preparing for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour, but before that, he took the time to post the video message, beginning by saying: “Today is a special day in the Horschel household. It’s May 21st, and it’s Brittany’s eight-year sobriety date.
“It’s truly amazing to see what her life has become, how she has changed as a person, become an unbelievable mother, become an unbelievable support system to me.
Horschel then had a message for anyone else suffering from addiction, offering reassurance that help is available. He continued: “I know there’s a lot of people out there struggling with addiction, and you can’t see the light at the tunnel.
"You don’t think you can get sober, you don’t think that anyone who can care for you or love you enough to help you through the journey, but there is. There are people out there. So if you’re struggling with some form of addiction, please reach out to people because people want to help.
"People want to help you, people want to see you achieve a better life, a more happy, healthy life, a more successful life.”
8 years of sobriety for the woman I love! @britthorschel pic.twitter.com/w3Eirr3xCVMay 21, 2024
He added: “So, like I said, if you’re struggling out there please reach out to people because your life will change, I promise you that. It will change if you really want to get sober, you will live the life that you’ve always wanted to so all the best out there. Take care. Love you all.”
News of Brittany’s addiction to alcohol broke after Horschel won the 2017 AT&T Bryon Nelson, where he hinted at a private struggle he and his family had been dealing with.
Later that day, she published a tweet to explain her husband's emotional reaction, revealing publicly that she had sought treatment the previous year.
Appearing on Good Morning America in 2017, Brittany explained: “I was hiding how much I was drinking. He knew that I drank a couple of glasses of wine at night, but other than that, I really kept it hidden from friends and family, and especially Billy.”
Horschel responded: "It was tough. She was an alcoholic, she had issues drinking, but our relationship together as a husband-wife was not great. We needed to work on that… so for me to be more open, communicate better with my wife and our relationship was a massive thing that we learned how to do."
While the Horschels' lives off the course have gone from strength to strength, on it, Billy seen an upturn in fortunes, too, after a difficult spell in 2023. Before last June’s Memorial Tournament, he revealed he “broke down” following a period of struggle on the PGA Tour.
Since then, he has bounced back in style, notably with victory at April's Corales Puntacana Championship and a T8 last week at the PGA Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
