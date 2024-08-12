'Class Act' Billy Horschel Fist-Pumps Maiden PGA Tour Win For Fellow Competitor Aaron Rai

The eight-time PGA Tour winner was widely praised after supporting Aaron Rai during his Wyndham Championship victory

Billy Horschel fist-pumps Aaron Rai's winning birdie putt at the Wyndham Championship
Billy Horschel was widely praised on social media and by Aaron Rai himself after the American was seen cheering on his English playing partner in the Wyndham Championship final round.

Horschel fist-pumped when Rai holed the winning putt to secure his first PGA Tour victory and was seen congratulating him on the green and in the scorer's room after the round.

The pair were playing in the final group at Sedgefield Country Club, where Rai birdied the final hole to shoot a six-under-par 64 for a two-stroke victory.

Rai praised Horschel as a "class act" and said it was "really nice to share that moment" with his fellow Jacksonville resident whom he practises with at TPC Sawgrass.

"So on the tee box he asked me if I would like to know what the situation was, and again, that prompted me to ask my caddie 30 seconds later what the situation was," Rai said of Horschel's support.

"But he was very encouraging to me walking down that hole, which was extremely nice of him, just being extremely positive. I mean, it shows how class of an act he truly is. 

"Even on the 16th hole, very encouraging, very positive towards me. Yeah, I mean, it was great to share that with him. And even in the score recording afterwards when I was told that we had won again, I felt really emotional and it was really nice to share that moment with him.

"We just got to know each other a little bit more through living in Jacksonville, through practicing at TPC Sawgrass. We've played a couple practice rounds together, been paired in tournaments as well, but it's more so just from practicing a little bit together at TPC. 

"Again, from when I came out on Tour, just very supportive, always there if I had any questions. Obviously he's one of the best players in the world, had an amazing career up until this point. So for him to share some of his knowledge with me has been incredible, so yeah, it was great to share that with him today as well."

Rai and his caddie Jason Timmis were popular winners, with Will Zalatoris congratulating the pair on social media. He wrote: "One of the best guys and caddie/player duos on tour. Congrats gents! Well deserved!"

Horschel finished with a 67 to end in a tie for 7th-place, a continuation of his form that saw him post his best ever Major finish at The Open last month.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner held the 54-hole lead at Royal Troon and finished T2nd alongside Justin Rose.

