Steve Stricker Breaks Long-Standing Tiger Woods Record En Route To PGA Tour Champions Win

Steve Stricker’s win at the American Family Insurance Championship continued the American’s sparkling run of form, but it was his round on Friday that will be forever remembered after the 56-year-old broke a long-standing PGA Tour record.

With a seven-under-par 65 on the first day, Stricker registered his 53rd consecutive round of par or better, surpassing the previous record in PGA Tour history across all Tour-sanctioned events, a record previously held by Tiger Woods.

Speaking about the achievement after his round on Friday, Stricker said: “When I went out, I wasn't focused on that, I was just trying to get a good round under my belt, shoot a good round, get up in contention.

“It really wasn't on my mind, but anytime you can pass Tiger Woods in something like that, and I may text him and just remind him that I did pass him. No, seriously, I'm proud of that. I would have rather done that on the regular Tour, but to do it out here is even special, too.”

The 15-time PGA Tour Champions winner extended his record over the weekend to 55 consecutive rounds of par or better as he went on to win by five shots in front of his hometown crowd in Madison, Wisconsin.

Having bogeyed the first hole, Stricker responded with birdie at the second followed by two more on eight and nine to pull clear of final-round co-leader Paul Broadhurst. A one-under-par back nine then rounded out a comprehensive five-shot victory over Broadhurst and Steven Alker in second, with the victory Stricker’s third in his last four starts on the Champions Tour.

Speaking after his win, he said: “It was very special. Today was a difficult day not only with the weather but just fighting my nerves and the emotions of trying to win a golf tournament, especially here in Madison.

A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions) A photo posted by on

“It was a day that could have gotten away pretty easily just because the conditions were so tough. I held it together, so I'm proud of that part. It feels pretty sweet to come out on top.”

Stricker looks set to return next week as he looks to challenge for the US Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Ireland’s Padraig Harrington is the defending champion, the man who Stricker beat just two weeks ago en route to a playoff victory in the Senior PGA Championship and the American’s sixth senior Major.