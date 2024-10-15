Autistic Golfer Describes Overcoming Bullying on Journey to Emotional G4D Tour Win

Steve Alderson has opened up about being bullied in the past after becoming the first autistic player to win a G4D title

Steven Alderson with the G4D Tour @ Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters trophy
Following his win, Alderson described being bullied in the past
Steven Alderson has made history by becoming the first autistic winner of a G4D event at the G4D Tour @ Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

That achievement left the Australian understandably emotional.

After his final round of 70 saw him ease to a nine-shot win in Spain, the 44-year-old fought back tears as he explained what the victory meant to him, particularly after being a victim of bullying during his childhood and during his golf journey.

"I'm so proud," he said. "Just growing up as a kid and being bullied all the time at school and even bullied at other golf clubs, it just means the world. I'm on top the world, it's just amazing.

"Getting the opportunity to play out of the country representing not only Australia but representing the people back home, it's just awesome."

The win was the latest achievement of in impressive career so far for Alderson. The 1.4 handicapper made headlines in his homeland when he won 2020 South Australian Mid Amateur Men's Championship, while he also claimed victory in last year’s Webex Players Series South Australia.

However, victory in Spain is arguably the greatest of his career, and it means he has now booked his place in the G4D Tour Series Finale @ DP World Tour Championship in November.

Alderson explained he was dedicated to ensuring his game was in the best possible shape coming into the tournament. He said: "I've worked hard on my game the past couple of weeks and worked really hard in my practice round," he said. "We stuck to the game plan even when we hit a couple of bad shots down the stretch.”

Alderson also had warm words for the course and the Spanish people are. He added: “It is a fantastic, fantastic golf course and the people here are just really friendly and inviting, it's a great country."

Steven Alderson of Australia shakes hands with Matthieu Lebon of France on the 18th green after winning the G4D Tour @ Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters

Matthieu Lebon was one two nearest challengers to Alderson at the tournament

Italian Davide Fasci and Frenchman Mathieu Lebon finished tied for second behind Alderson on two-over for the tournament.

The G4D Tour Series Finale @ DP World Tour Championship takes place at the Earth Course at Dubai between 11 and 13 November at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

