'At Least I Got One Check Mark' - Justin Thomas Shares Goals After 'Least Successful' PGA Tour Season

Justin Thomas has reflected on his disappointing year by sharing his list of goals for the past season – and the results, much like his results in the four Majors, weren’t too pretty.

In a post on his Instagram account, Thomas shared a list of goals that he set coming into the 2022-23 season and revealed that he only managed to tick off one of them, which was to make the Ryder Cup team.

He failed the other lofty targets on the list, which included winning another Major, missing no cuts and becoming World No.1 again, during what he admits was his “least successful year” on the PGA Tour.

Thomas, who has shared his annual list of goals with fans in the past, said he wanted to aim high in 2023.

“Well… at least I got one check mark!” he wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram alongside a picture of his list of goals.

“I’ve always been a goal setter, but also have enjoyed being candid about sharing them at seasons end. In 23’ I went with less stat oriented goals, more accomplishment based, with the thought of the “practicing” I did would accomplish the stats I wanted which would produce these hopeful outcomes.

“Everybody is different in their goal setting. I’ve always been one to set the bar high to try and work toward them and achieve them.”

Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner, went without a tournament victory in a year for the first time since joining the PGA Tour in 2015.

He also had a rough showing at the Majors in 2023, slumping to missed cuts at the Masters, US Open and The Open Championship, with his best finish being a T65 at the PGA Championship.

He did manage to claim 11 top-25s and four top-10s this season, along with over $3.5m in prize money. His top-10s came at the Hero World Challenge (5th), WM Phoenix Open (4th), Travelers Championship (T9) and Fortinet Championship (5th).

Despite Thomas’ tough year, he hopes the season will be a good learning opportunity and says he’s ready to come back stronger.

“While 2023 was my least successful year on @pgatour, it provided my best opportunity for learning experiences and areas to grow. I’m thankful to have an amazing team around me who works their tails off to continue to work hard to win tournaments and improve.

“We saw LOTS of positives and great things these last few months, and am excited for a few weeks off with family and friends to relax. 2024 will be season 10 (wtf!?!?!?) for me on Tour, and I’m still looking to just get 1% better each day…”