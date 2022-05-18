What Is The 10-Shot Rule In Golf?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 10-shot rule was introduced in 1962 so that any player within 10 shots of the lead after 36 holes, irrespective of their position, would make the cut. This was because, it was thought, that any player within 10 shots of the lead was still in a position to challenge for the lead.

This has primarily been the case in majors where the courses are harder and the likelihood of a round in the mid 60s early on a Saturday would make plenty of headway.

The Masters was the last of the majors to use the 10-shot rule but they did away with it in 2020 when the tournament was played in November, maybe because of there being less light or maybe because the rule was becoming more a thing of the past and led to cluttered fields over the weekend. At The Masters it is also a smallish field and the top 50 get to play the final two rounds so it is already on the generous side.

Interestingly the biggest comeback after 36 holes at Augusta was by Jack Burke Jr in 1956 when he was eight shots back.

The rule doesn’t exist in any of the other men’s nor women’s majors. The US Open cut rule is for the top 60 players and ties, at The Open and the PGA Championship the top 70 and ties will play the weekend.

The standard cut line for a PGA and DP World Tour event is those players in 65th place or in a tie for that position. if 78 or more players make the weekend then there is a secondary cut after 54 holes – those players who drop out after three rounds are considered MDF or 'made the cut, did not finish'.