Arccos Reveals Next Generation Smart Sensors
The new automatic shot tracking tech is said to deliver the game’s most accurate shot capture
Arccos Golf already offers one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices on the market, and it is only getting better with the launch of the next generation Smart Sensors. Golfers looking to gain a better understanding of their game and improve faster will benefit most from the next generation of Smart Sensors, the brand says. The latest Gen3+ Smart Sensors feature new automatic shot tracking technology powered by A.I. machine learning that is said to tightly integrate Arccos hardware and software to pinpoint a player’s shots more accurately than ever before.
The advanced technology has been developed over the past three years by Arccos Data Scientists and Engineers, after analyzing more than 500 million shots hit using Arccos sensors in 194 countries worldwide.
“Arccos is the world’s #1 automatic shot tracking system and we’ve made it even better with these technological improvements,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO and Co-Founder. “Arccos now captures 98 percent of all tee shots and delivers the most accurate shot tracking experience the game has ever seen.”
Once paired with the Arccos Caddie app, the result is the most complete on-course data tracking and analysis system in the game, providing users with Strokes Gained insights for every game aspect and each club in their bag. This delivers a clear, personalized picture of where a player needs to focus practice sessions, lessons or equipment selections to achieve lower scores.
With the new system, golfers will receive 13 sensors that boast a sleek new design, plus an all-new P3 Putter Sensor that is more than 40 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than its predecessor. Created specifically with pistol grips in mind, the putter sensor fits most standard grips for a seamless shot tracking experience on the greens. The new sensor kit is also now packaged in a more sustainable box that reflects the brand’s drive toward eco-friendly products.
The new Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors ($199.99 RRP) offer extensive battery life and deliver hands-free, fully-automatic shot capture for every club in the bag. All purchases include the first-year membership – billed annually thereafter at $12.99 per month. Existing Arccos members can purchase the updated P3 Putter Sensor separately and can benefit from new automatic shot tracking when using current generation sensors.
This latest release follows the introduction of Strokes Gained by Club, a software feature that premiered earlier this month. It represents the first time that personalized advanced analytics have been applied to on-course equipment and allows players to see which clubs in their bag are gaining or costing them strokes on the course. Arccos members can now make more informed decisions on club set-up via head-to-head comparisons.
Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos automatically tracks shots while delivering incredibly comprehensive in-round insights. The system is highlighted by an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth. These innovations helped new Arccos members who played at least ten rounds lower their handicap by an average of 5.78 strokes in 2021. In total, Arccos members have now recorded more than 10 million rounds and the world’s largest on-course dataset consists of over 35 billion separate data points.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
