Arccos Reveals Next Generation Smart Sensors

Arccos Golf already offers one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices on the market, and it is only getting better with the launch of the next generation Smart Sensors. Golfers looking to gain a better understanding of their game and improve faster will benefit most from the next generation of Smart Sensors, the brand says. The latest Gen3+ Smart Sensors feature new automatic shot tracking technology powered by A.I. machine learning that is said to tightly integrate Arccos hardware and software to pinpoint a player’s shots more accurately than ever before.

The advanced technology has been developed over the past three years by Arccos Data Scientists and Engineers, after analyzing more than 500 million shots hit using Arccos sensors in 194 countries worldwide.

“Arccos is the world’s #1 automatic shot tracking system and we’ve made it even better with these technological improvements,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO and Co-Founder. “Arccos now captures 98 percent of all tee shots and delivers the most accurate shot tracking experience the game has ever seen.”

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

Once paired with the Arccos Caddie app, the result is the most complete on-course data tracking and analysis system in the game, providing users with Strokes Gained insights for every game aspect and each club in their bag. This delivers a clear, personalized picture of where a player needs to focus practice sessions, lessons or equipment selections to achieve lower scores.

With the new system, golfers will receive 13 sensors that boast a sleek new design, plus an all-new P3 Putter Sensor that is more than 40 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than its predecessor. Created specifically with pistol grips in mind, the putter sensor fits most standard grips for a seamless shot tracking experience on the greens. The new sensor kit is also now packaged in a more sustainable box that reflects the brand’s drive toward eco-friendly products.

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

The new Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors ($199.99 RRP) offer extensive battery life and deliver hands-free, fully-automatic shot capture for every club in the bag. All purchases include the first-year membership – billed annually thereafter at $12.99 per month. Existing Arccos members can purchase the updated P3 Putter Sensor separately and can benefit from new automatic shot tracking when using current generation sensors.

This latest release follows the introduction of Strokes Gained by Club, a software feature that premiered earlier this month. It represents the first time that personalized advanced analytics have been applied to on-course equipment and allows players to see which clubs in their bag are gaining or costing them strokes on the course. Arccos members can now make more informed decisions on club set-up via head-to-head comparisons.

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos automatically tracks shots while delivering incredibly comprehensive in-round insights. The system is highlighted by an A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth. These innovations helped new Arccos members who played at least ten rounds lower their handicap by an average of 5.78 strokes in 2021. In total, Arccos members have now recorded more than 10 million rounds and the world’s largest on-course dataset consists of over 35 billion separate data points.