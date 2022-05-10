Arccos Golf Reveals New Version Of Link Wearable

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After recently unveiling its next generation Smart Sensors, Arccos Golf has today launched a new and improved Link device to meet growing demand for its automatic shot tracking wearable first introduced two years ago. Designed to be worn on a player’s belt, waistband or pocket the new Arccos Link (Gen2) offers golfers improved performance thanks to the capacity to automatically record shots without having to carry a phone on the course.

As well as its sleeker look and improved clip functionality, the new Link incorporates advanced microphone enhancements versus the original Arccos Link device with GORE protective vents to deliver better reliability.

“When we launched Link back in 2020 it gave golfers the freedom to play golf without their phone and still get their powerful data. It was a game-changer and helped us to achieve explosive growth worldwide,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO and Co-Founder.

“Now, with technical improvements the new Link is even better. More golfers will play the game their way, with or without their phone and be able to harness personal on course data, understand strengths and weakness leading to faster improvement and more fun,” he added.

The weather-resistant device weighs less than an ounce (25 grams) and is smaller in length than a bank card - measuring approximately 2.25” in length, 1.25” in width and 0.75” deep. It boasts a battery life of up to 10 hours, with quick charging via a micro-USB cable and players using Link will extend their phone battery life by up to 25 percent.

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

Once paired with the Arccos Caddie app, one of the best golf GPS apps around, the Arccos Smart Sensors seamlessly sync with the lightweight wearable to provide golfers with the ability to track shots in real time. Link then automatically transfers scoring data to the phone app via Bluetooth, either during or after the round depending on player preference. Arccos members using Link can either keep their phone in a golf bag, cart, trolley or back pocket for quick access to Arccos' A.I. powered rangefinder and Caddie advice.

Additional functionality of Link includes the option for a player to mark the exact hole location on the green with a push of main button when standing next to the pin. This provides more accurate putting insights and pinpoints areas for player improvement via the Strokes Gained Analytics software. Arccos has also expanded the remote programmable features of Link, so it will always provide the most current shot tracking models - something previously unavailable with the original device.

In addition, Link will deliver enhanced shot tracking thanks to new Arccos automatic shot tracking technology introduced last month. Like the new Smart Sensors (Gen 3+), the latest device is now packaged in a more sustainable box, as the brand continues its drive toward more environmentally friendly products.

Compatible with iPhone and Android devices, the new Link retails at £134.99. Gen3+ Smart Sensors are sold separately, while the first year membership is included for $12.99 per month billed annually. Arccos Golf undoubtedly offers one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices on the market.