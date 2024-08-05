'Another Week For Golfers To Play Their Hearts Out For Their Countries Instead Of Their Bank Balances Can Only Be A Good Thing'
Where does the Olympics rank in the professional golf landscape? Three Golf Monthly writers discuss...
The men's Olympic golf tournament came to a thrilling conclusion as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler charged through a packed leaderboard to leapfrog the likes of Fleetwood, Matsuyama, McIlroy and Rahm to take the gold medal.
Golf is in the Games for just the third time in over 100 years, and it's already made its way into the upper echelons of the sport.
Scottie Scheffler broke down in tears on the podium while Jon Rahm was heartbroken after missing out on a medal for Spain.
So, now that we've seen the men's tournament kick off a third iteration of golf in the Olympics, we discuss how it ranked in terms of excitement this year and also where it ranks in the game...
My immediate reaction, in terms of an entertainment point of view, is that the Olympics was right up there and maybe even top.
It was a birdie-fest without being ridiculous, and the sport needs that sense of freedom from the players when trying to attract new fans to the sport by showing how much fun golf can be.
But, also, the watchability of all four men's Majors in 2024 were fantastic in their own right. I would still say Paris 2024 just about takes gold, though, simply because of the variety of storylines throughout and due to how much occurred coming down the back nine on Sunday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The award for the best ending to a men's Major in 2024 still goes to the US Open, however.
Adding to that, while no one is calling for a fifth Major to be added to the men's game, the Olympics did prove that it does almost mean as much to many of the players involved and that - given time and space to develop its standing - both the men's and women's events at the Olympic Games can become something truly special.
Le Golf National certainly delivered in the men's Olympic event and, in terms of entertainment, this weekend in Paris was one of the best we will see in 2024.
Not only did you have a leaderboard stacked with quality names but, what I particularly liked, was that no monetary value was mentioned whatsoever, something which has slightly ruined my viewing experience of golf throughout the past few years.
When golf was reintroduced to the Olympics in 2016 I was slightly sceptical but, seeing the amount of fans and the quality of golf on display, it's the first time that I've felt the sport belongs in the Games and is actually important in golf's landscape.
Obviously, it's still in its early stages and, personally, I feel the qualifying process could be changed slightly but, for sheer drama and entertainment, the spectacle was just right.
When it comes to golf's schedule, the Majors will stand head and shoulders above the rest but, like the Ryder Cup, the Olympics is something that can be special, especially as it's only played every four years.
Both Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy made comments after their rounds claiming that the two meaningful weeks of their careers are the Ryder Cup and Olympics, events that are based on history and not money.
On the basis of that, and the message the players have been delivering, I can certainly see the importance of an Olympic gold only rising in 2028 and 2032.
The men's Olympic tournament was undoubtedly one of the greatest golf watching days of the year.
It didn't quite match the US Open for drama right at the end but the stacked leaderboard and the fact that we genuinely had no idea who would win on the back nine, coupled with the excellent and dramatic finishing stretch at Le Golf National and the huge crowds, made it truly captivating.
Like Matt, I was skeptical of golf in the Olympics in 2016, especially when many of the world's top players withdrew due to the zika virus.
Tokyo raised the bar - I think Rory McIlroy's participation and his comments had a lot to do with that - and Paris took golf in the Olympics to a completely new level.
It is now right up there behind the Majors in terms of its importance in the game for me. Granted, winning a gold medal isn't on par with a Green Jacket or a Claret Jug and it will never be, but it has a huge place in the sport now and is completely unique to anything else we see in the professional game.
LA 2028 is going to be one of the highlights of the season when the world's best tackle the much-loved Riviera Country Club in front of huge galleries.
The Olympics has been a fantastic addition to the game and it's great to see.
Another week for the players to play their hearts out for their countries instead of their bank balances can only be a good thing.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Watch The Terrifying Moment Plane Crash Lands On Golf Course Putting Green
Footage has emerged of the terrifying moment at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California
By Mike Hall Published
-
Golf Clubs Must Do More To Prevent Avoidable Slow Play... And Stop Blaming Golfers!
It's easy to point the finger at golfers when things slow down on the course, but golf clubs should be doing more to prevent avoidable slow play...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Tom Kim 'Very Sorry' And Vows To 'Try Harder' Following Emotional End To Paris 2024
The Korean golfer finished eighth in the men's Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National - leaving the prospect of mandatory military service on the table still
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Olympics Women's Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Team USA's Nelly Korda is in a group with South Korea's Jin Young Ko and China's Ruoning Yin in the opening two rounds of the Olympics women's golf tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scheffler and Fleetwood Call For Olympic Golf Format To Remain 72-Hole Stroke Play
The gold and silver medalists in Paris have called for more of the same with the format of the competition
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood's Olympic Silver Medal Adds To Stellar Record at Le Golf National
Fleetwood's silver for Team GB adds to his multiple successes at the French venue
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'I Don't Know The Last Time I Felt Like This' - Jon Rahm Reacts After Back Nine Collapse at Olympic Games
Spain's Jon Rahm was heartbroken after losing a four shot lead on the back nine at Le Golf National, with the LIV golfer finishing outside the medal positions
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'I Think This Has The Potential To Be Right Up There With It' - Rory McIlroy Draws Ryder Cup Comparison To The Olympics
Although McIlroy finished outside the medal placings, the four-time Major winner had nothing but praise for the thrilling finale in Paris
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tom Kim Emotional After Missing Out On Medal Spot At 2024 Olympics
After finishing 13-under, four shots back of the bronze medal place, Tom Kim was visibly emotional at Le Golf National
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'I Don't Regret Anything I Did' - Wyndham Clark Claps Back At Online Critics After Finishing Olympics In Style
Several people on social media took aim at the World No.5 early in the week before Clark roared back with three brilliant rounds at Le Golf National
By Jonny Leighfield Published