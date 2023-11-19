Amy Yang Claims LPGA Tour Finale At CME Group Tour Championship

The final round of the CME Group Tour Championship provided plenty of drama but, in the end, it was South Korean, Amy Yang, who claimed the biggest title of her career and the $2 million first prize in Florida.

Beginning the final day, it was Nasa Hataoka and Yang who had a share of the lead and, out of the gate, it was Hataoka who clawed her way in front, with the Japanese star finding birdies at the first and fifth.

She remained in front for the majority of the front nine, but Yang's close approach on the 10th drew the pair level, with a two-horse race starting to take place at Tiburon Golf Club.

We were set for a thrilling final few holes and, at the par 4 13th, Yang dealt a killer blow, with the 34-year-old holing out with a wedge from the fairway to move ahead. Such is the fight of Hataoka though, she managed to get things back to all-square on the very next hole, with a calm birdie putt pulling the pair to level.

It was almost inevitable that we were heading to a playoff, especially with both players not giving an inch. However, Hataoka blinked first and, as she bogeyed the par 3 16th, Yang's experience shone through, with the multiple-time LPGA Tour winner birdieing the final two holes to forge out a three shot win.

The victory was her first since 2019 and her fifth LPGA Tour victory. What's more, the $2 million first prize was the largest paycheck of her career, with the win a moment the South Korean won't forget for a very long time.