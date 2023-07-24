Amundi Evian Championship Field 2023
Defending champion Brooke Henderson is one of a host of world-class players competing in the fourth Major of the year
Hot on the heels of the final men’s Major of the year, The Open, comes the penultimate in the women’s game, the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.
The previous three Majors of the year so far saw Lilia Vu win the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin claim victory in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club and Allisen Corpuz take the honours in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
Not surprisingly, all three are in the field for this week’s tournament. The victories for each of the players marked their first Major wins. Will another new name be added to the list of Major winners this week?
One player who will hope that isn’t the case is defending champion Brooke Henderson. The Canadian beat Sophie Schubert by one shot to win last year’s tournament, and she’ll be hopeful of repeating the achievement at the same course this year.
Henderson has not been in the best form of late, although her finish of 12th in the most recent Major, the US Women’s Open, will have offered her some encouragement as she goes in search of her first victory since January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Jin Young Ko heads into the tournament as the highest-ranked player in the world, and she will be looking for her third win of the year, which would also bring her third Major title. Ko won this tournament in 2019, so she’ll be expecting to do well despite missing the cut in the US Women’s Open.
The player immediately beneath her in the world rankings, Nelly Korda, also plays as she looks to build on her win in the Aramco Team Series London tournament earlier in the month.
Other winners of the tournament include 2021 winner Minjee Lee. Back then, the Australian edged out Jeongeun Lee6 in a playoff, and both players appear this week. Angela Stanford, who won in 2018, also participates, along with 2017 winner Anna Nordqvist and In Gee Chun, who claimed victory seven years ago.
Former World No.1 Lydia Ko, who currently ranks third, has endured a run of indifferent form of late, but she’ll no doubt bring to mind her win in the tournament in 2015 as she goes in search of her third Major victory.
Others in the world’s top 10 competing this week include Hyo-Joo Kim, Atthaya Thitikul and Xiyu Lin.
Another player who will be keen to impress will be Rose Zhang. The 20-year-old missed her first cut as a professional in the Dana Open earlier in the month. However, that did little to diminish what has been the hugely impressive start to her professional career.
That included a win in her first professional start, in the Mizuho Americas Open, and ties for eighth and ninth in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and US Women’s Open, respectively.
Local hopes will rest with Celine Boutier, whose most recent win came in the LPGA Drive On Championship, while others hoping to impress include two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire, 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and Ashleigh Buhai, who won that Major in 2022.
Below is the field for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.
- Marina Alex
- Carmen Alonso
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Saki Baba
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Diksha Dagar
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Klara Davidson Spilkova
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Ayaka Furue
- Eila Galitsky
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Johanna Gustavsson
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Alice Hewson
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Chiara Horder
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ting-Hsuan Huang
- Charley Hull
- Lily May Humphreys
- Caroline Inglis
- Chisato Iwai
- Eun Hee Ji
- Soo Bin Joo
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Su Ji Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Yong Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Rachel Kuehn
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- So Mi Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Meghan MacLaren
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Min Ji Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Valentina Rossi
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Mao Saigo
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Kaitlyn Schroeder
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jiyai Shin
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Miyu Yamashita
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang
