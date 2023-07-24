Amundi Evian Championship Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hot on the heels of the final men’s Major of the year, The Open, comes the penultimate in the women’s game, the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

The previous three Majors of the year so far saw Lilia Vu win the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin claim victory in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club and Allisen Corpuz take the honours in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Not surprisingly, all three are in the field for this week’s tournament. The victories for each of the players marked their first Major wins. Will another new name be added to the list of Major winners this week?

One player who will hope that isn’t the case is defending champion Brooke Henderson. The Canadian beat Sophie Schubert by one shot to win last year’s tournament, and she’ll be hopeful of repeating the achievement at the same course this year.

Henderson has not been in the best form of late, although her finish of 12th in the most recent Major, the US Women’s Open, will have offered her some encouragement as she goes in search of her first victory since January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Jin Young Ko heads into the tournament as the highest-ranked player in the world, and she will be looking for her third win of the year, which would also bring her third Major title. Ko won this tournament in 2019, so she’ll be expecting to do well despite missing the cut in the US Women’s Open.

The player immediately beneath her in the world rankings, Nelly Korda, also plays as she looks to build on her win in the Aramco Team Series London tournament earlier in the month.

Other winners of the tournament include 2021 winner Minjee Lee. Back then, the Australian edged out Jeongeun Lee6 in a playoff, and both players appear this week. Angela Stanford, who won in 2018, also participates, along with 2017 winner Anna Nordqvist and In Gee Chun, who claimed victory seven years ago.

Minjee Lee will hope to repeat her win in the 2021 tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World No.1 Lydia Ko, who currently ranks third, has endured a run of indifferent form of late, but she’ll no doubt bring to mind her win in the tournament in 2015 as she goes in search of her third Major victory.

Others in the world’s top 10 competing this week include Hyo-Joo Kim, Atthaya Thitikul and Xiyu Lin.

Another player who will be keen to impress will be Rose Zhang. The 20-year-old missed her first cut as a professional in the Dana Open earlier in the month. However, that did little to diminish what has been the hugely impressive start to her professional career.

That included a win in her first professional start, in the Mizuho Americas Open, and ties for eighth and ninth in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and US Women’s Open, respectively.

Local hopes will rest with Celine Boutier, whose most recent win came in the LPGA Drive On Championship, while others hoping to impress include two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire, 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall and Ashleigh Buhai, who won that Major in 2022.

Below is the field for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

Amundi Evian Championship Field 2023

Marina Alex

Carmen Alonso

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Saki Baba

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Diksha Dagar

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Klara Davidson Spilkova

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Ayaka Furue

Eila Galitsky

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Johanna Gustavsson

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Alice Hewson

Daniela Holmqvist

Chiara Horder

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ting-Hsuan Huang

Charley Hull

Lily May Humphreys

Caroline Inglis

Chisato Iwai

Eun Hee Ji

Soo Bin Joo

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Megan Khang

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

Su Ji Kim

A Lim Kim

Grace Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Yong Ko

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Rachel Kuehn

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

So Mi Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Gaby Lopez

Meghan MacLaren

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Min Ji Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Valentina Rossi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Mao Saigo

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Kaitlyn Schroeder

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jiyai Shin

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Ana Pelaez Trivino

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Miyu Yamashita

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang

