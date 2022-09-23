Amateur Breaks Record As Youngest Male To Make Cut On Major Tour

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hsieh Cheng-wei became the youngest player in history to make the cut on one of the leading male professional circuits with his performance at the Asian Tour's Yeangder TPC.

At just 14 years and 33 days old, the amateur from Chinese Taipei fired rounds of 69 and 74 to post a one-under total and make it through to the weekend at his home course of Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

The previous record was held by China's Tianlang Guan, who famously made the cut at the 2013 Masters when he was 14 years and 169 days old despite being assessed a controversial one-stroke penalty for slow play on the penultimate hole of his second round.

Hsieh trails halfway leader Chapchai Nirat by 10 shots, following the 39-year-old's 64 on Friday. Locked in a four-way tie for second is America's Berry Henson, who took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow competitor.

So good. Just met him and he looks like he’s 10. Nice kid.September 23, 2022 See more

Despite the magnitude of his achievement, Hsieh admitted he struggled during his second round, adding that nerves nearly got the better of him as two late bogeys threatened to derail his bid to make history.

"My calculations weren’t accurate today," the 14-year-old told AsianTour.com. "I didn’t putt well. Didn’t hit it good off the tee especially on the back nine. It’s not that tough out there.

"I just didn’t play my best game. I got nervous towards the end because I wasn’t playing well. I didn’t have much expectation though. I just try to play my best."