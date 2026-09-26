Tommy Fleetwood Withdraws From The Open De France

Tommy Fleetwood will take no further part in this week's French Open after withdrawing before the start of the third round on Saturday morning.

The Englishman was well placed at six-under-par through two rounds, with a 69 and 67 leaving him seven shots off the pace at Le Golf National.

However, the former champion, who won the Open de France in 2017, withdrew before the start of the third round due to illness.

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The World No. 9 was due to tee off at 11.23am local time alongside Sam Bairstow and Joe Dean, with all three men six-under.

Fleetwood was in a confident mood ahead of this week's DP World Tour visit to France, with Le Golf National a happy hunting ground for the Ryder Cup star.

In addition to winning the French Open on the outskirts of Paris in 2017, Fleetwood won a silver medal at the iconic venue at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In between, he made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National, winning all four matches alongside Francesco Molinari.

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“I have some incredibly special memories playing in France, and Le Golf National is a course I hold really close to my heart,” Fleetwood told the DP World Tour on the eve of this week's tournament.

“The FedEx Open de France is one of the world’s oldest national opens, and it’s always a privilege to tee it up in an event with such history.

“I look forward to getting back in front of the French fans and hopefully making it another week to remember.”

It might be a disappointing end to the week, but it won't take the shine off what has been an incredible 12 months for the Southport man.

After winning the Tour Championship last August, which secured him the FedEx Cup title, he enjoyed Ryder Cup success for the third time.

The eight-time DP World Tour winner, who finished in a tie for fourth at this year's Open Championship, is scheduled to play in next week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.