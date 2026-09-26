Tommy Fleetwood Withdraws From The Open De France
The former champion will take no further part at Le Golf National this weekend, with Fleetwood withdrawing due to illness
Tommy Fleetwood will take no further part in this week's French Open after withdrawing before the start of the third round on Saturday morning.
The Englishman was well placed at six-under-par through two rounds, with a 69 and 67 leaving him seven shots off the pace at Le Golf National.
However, the former champion, who won the Open de France in 2017, withdrew before the start of the third round due to illness.
The World No. 9 was due to tee off at 11.23am local time alongside Sam Bairstow and Joe Dean, with all three men six-under.
Fleetwood was in a confident mood ahead of this week's DP World Tour visit to France, with Le Golf National a happy hunting ground for the Ryder Cup star.
In addition to winning the French Open on the outskirts of Paris in 2017, Fleetwood won a silver medal at the iconic venue at the 2024 Olympic Games.
In between, he made his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National, winning all four matches alongside Francesco Molinari.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I have some incredibly special memories playing in France, and Le Golf National is a course I hold really close to my heart,” Fleetwood told the DP World Tour on the eve of this week's tournament.
“The FedEx Open de France is one of the world’s oldest national opens, and it’s always a privilege to tee it up in an event with such history.
“I look forward to getting back in front of the French fans and hopefully making it another week to remember.”
It might be a disappointing end to the week, but it won't take the shine off what has been an incredible 12 months for the Southport man.
After winning the Tour Championship last August, which secured him the FedEx Cup title, he enjoyed Ryder Cup success for the third time.
The eight-time DP World Tour winner, who finished in a tie for fourth at this year's Open Championship, is scheduled to play in next week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, Wembley Stadium, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest brands and has developed an in-depth knowledge of the equipment side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering equipment, travel, instruction, and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. A single figure golfer (just), he's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, one of the 35 Top 100 courses he’s ticked off to date.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.