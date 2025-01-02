Akshay Bhatia Announced As TravisMathew Ambassador

Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia has been confirmed as TravisMathew's latest ambassador.

The 22-year-old will wear the Southern California brand's apparel and footwear throughout the 2025 season after having the best year of his career in 2024.

Bhatia won his second PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open in April and recorded two runners-up finishes on his way to cracking the world's top 30. The Californian turned pro in 2017 and is one of the game's brightest talents.

He is making his debut in TravisMathew apparel at The Sentry this week in Hawaii, where he is also wearing the TravisMathew The Ringer 2 shoe.

(Image credit: TravisMathew)

“I’ve always been a fan of the brand and couldn’t be more excited to represent the brand as an ambassador during the season,” Bhatia said.

“The ideals and the style TravisMathew embodies fit right in with me, my personality and my motivations.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Akshay Bhatia to Team TravisMathew," Ryan Ellis, CEO of TravisMathew, said.

"Akshay’s incredible talent, youthful energy, and fresh approach to the game strongly align with the spirit of our brand. As he continues to make his mark on the professional golf landscape, we’re excited to support him on his journey and showcase how our products and brand complement his personality and golf performance."

(Image credit: TravisMathew)

As part of the official announcement, Bhatia also shared his favorite TravisMathew styles for the season on TravisMathew's website.

Bhatia joins Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Adrian Otaegui, Ross Fisher, Dale Whitnell, Josh Berry, Will Gordon and Tyler McCumber as TravisMathew golf ambassadors as well as football legend Reggie Bush, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.