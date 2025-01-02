Akshay Bhatia Announced As TravisMathew Ambassador

Akshay Bhatia posing in two TravisMathew shots
(Image credit: TravisMathew)
Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia has been confirmed as TravisMathew's latest ambassador.

The 22-year-old will wear the Southern California brand's apparel and footwear throughout the 2025 season after having the best year of his career in 2024.

Bhatia won his second PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open in April and recorded two runners-up finishes on his way to cracking the world's top 30. The Californian turned pro in 2017 and is one of the game's brightest talents.

He is making his debut in TravisMathew apparel at The Sentry this week in Hawaii, where he is also wearing the TravisMathew The Ringer 2 shoe.

Akshay Bhatia sitting in a golf cart

(Image credit: TravisMathew)

“I’ve always been a fan of the brand and couldn’t be more excited to represent the brand as an ambassador during the season,” Bhatia said.

“The ideals and the style TravisMathew embodies fit right in with me, my personality and my motivations.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Akshay Bhatia to Team TravisMathew," Ryan Ellis, CEO of TravisMathew, said.

"Akshay’s incredible talent, youthful energy, and fresh approach to the game strongly align with the spirit of our brand. As he continues to make his mark on the professional golf landscape, we’re excited to support him on his journey and showcase how our products and brand complement his personality and golf performance."

Akshay Bhatia hitting a drive

(Image credit: TravisMathew)

As part of the official announcement, Bhatia also shared his favorite TravisMathew styles for the season on TravisMathew's website.

Bhatia joins Chris Kirk, Sam Burns, Adrian Otaegui, Ross Fisher, Dale Whitnell, Josh Berry, Will Gordon and Tyler McCumber as TravisMathew golf ambassadors as well as football legend Reggie Bush, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

