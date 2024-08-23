AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three
World No.1 Nelly Korda takes a three shot lead into the weekend at the AIG Women's Open, and she's out with defending champion Lilia Vu in Saturday's final group
World No.1 Nelly Korda is no stranger to being at the top of a leaderboard. The 25-year-old American golfer has taken her game to new heights with a staggering run of tournament successes at the start of this season.
Victory in April's Chevron Championship not only secured her a second career major title but it also represented a record-equalling fifth LPGA Tour victory in as many starts.
Now she's back at the top of a leaderboard again going into the weekend play at the AIG Women's Open at St. Andrews, having carded an almost flawless second round of four-under-par 68 to accompany her first round on the same scoreline and place her three shots ahead of the field.
But there are other world-class women players in hot pursuit including the defending champion Lilia Vu. The five-time LGPA Tour winner got a kitten last year and named him Walton in honour of her victory in the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club.
Also tied for second place on five-under-par is England's Charley Hull who will be hoping to put an end to her curse of being the bridesmaid and never the bride in major championships. Hull finished second to Vu in the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club last year.
Hull will be teeing up alongside Ruoning Yin in the penultimate group on Saturday, teeing off on the Old Course at 14.20pm local time.
AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round 3
* 7:25am: Kristen Gillman, Morgane Metraux
* 7:35am: Bailey Tardy, Esther Henseleit
* 7:45am: Xiyu Janet Lin, Emma Spitz
* 7:55am: Sei Young Kim, Angel Yin
* 8:05am: Grace Kim, Albane Valenzuela
* 8:15am: Rose Zhang, Ayaka Furue
* 8:25am: Linn Grant, Alexandra Forsterling
* 8:35am: Ursula Wikstrom, Carlota Ciganda
* 9:00am: Hye-jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn
* 9:10am: Narin An, Nasa Hataoka
* 9:20am: Arpichaya Yubol, Hae Ran Ryu
* 9:30am: Gaby Lopez, Manon De Roey
* 9:40am: Lexi Thompson, Amy Yang
* 9:50am: Marta Martin, Anne Van Dam
* 10:00am: So Mi Lee, Gabriella Cowley
* 10:10am: Emma Grechi, Weiwei Zhang
* 10:25am: Lee-Anne Pace, Johanna Gustavsson
* 10:35am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Minami Katsu
* 10:45am: Nicole Broch Estrup, Paula Reto
* 10:55am: Julia Lopez Ramirez (A), I K Kim
* 11:05am: Lily May Humphreys, Momoko Osato
* 11:15am: Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark
* 11:30am: Celine Boutier, Wichanee Meechai
* 11:40am: Yui Kawamoto, Shuri Sakuma
* 11: 50am: Nuria Iturrioz, Haruka Kawasaki
* 12:00pm: Leona Maguire, Alexa Pano
* 12:10pm: Caroline Inglis, Shannon Tan
* 12:20pm: Linnea Strom, Ariya Jutanugarn
* 12:35pm: Alison Lee, Hyo-Joo Kim
* 12:45pm: Steph Kyriacou, Akie Iwai
* 12:55pm: Georgia Hall, Jeena Thitkul
* 13:05pm: Mi Hyong Lee, Lottie Woad (A)
* 13:15pm: Jinhee Im, Jenny Shin
* 13:25pm: Jiyai Shin, Patty Tavatanakit
* 13:40pm: Ally Ewing, Andrea Lee
* 13:50pm: Louise Rydqvist (A), Moo Saigo
* 14:00pm: Casandra Alexander, Ashleigh Buhai
* 14:10pm: Pei-yun Chien, Lydia Ko
* 14:20pm: Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull
* 14:30pm: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy. Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future. Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
