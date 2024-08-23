AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round Three

World No.1 Nelly Korda is no stranger to being at the top of a leaderboard. The 25-year-old American golfer has taken her game to new heights with a staggering run of tournament successes at the start of this season.



Victory in April's Chevron Championship not only secured her a second career major title but it also represented a record-equalling fifth LPGA Tour victory in as many starts.

Now she's back at the top of a leaderboard again going into the weekend play at the AIG Women's Open at St. Andrews, having carded an almost flawless second round of four-under-par 68 to accompany her first round on the same scoreline and place her three shots ahead of the field.



But there are other world-class women players in hot pursuit including the defending champion Lilia Vu. The five-time LGPA Tour winner got a kitten last year and named him Walton in honour of her victory in the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club.



Also tied for second place on five-under-par is England's Charley Hull who will be hoping to put an end to her curse of being the bridesmaid and never the bride in major championships. Hull finished second to Vu in the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club last year.



Hull will be teeing up alongside Ruoning Yin in the penultimate group on Saturday, teeing off on the Old Course at 14.20pm local time.

AIG Women's Open Tee Times: Round 3

* 7:25am: Kristen Gillman, Morgane Metraux

* 7:35am: Bailey Tardy, Esther Henseleit



* 7:45am: Xiyu Janet Lin, Emma Spitz



* 7:55am: Sei Young Kim, Angel Yin



* 8:05am: Grace Kim, Albane Valenzuela



* 8:15am: Rose Zhang, Ayaka Furue

* 8:25am: Linn Grant, Alexandra Forsterling



* 8:35am: Ursula Wikstrom, Carlota Ciganda



* 9:00am: Hye-jin Choi, Pajaree Anannarukarn



* 9:10am: Narin An, Nasa Hataoka



* 9:20am: Arpichaya Yubol, Hae Ran Ryu



* 9:30am: Gaby Lopez, Manon De Roey



* 9:40am: Lexi Thompson, Amy Yang



* 9:50am: Marta Martin, Anne Van Dam



* 10:00am: So Mi Lee, Gabriella Cowley



* 10:10am: Emma Grechi, Weiwei Zhang



* 10:25am: Lee-Anne Pace, Johanna Gustavsson



* 10:35am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Minami Katsu



* 10:45am: Nicole Broch Estrup, Paula Reto



* 10:55am: Julia Lopez Ramirez (A), I K Kim



* 11:05am: Lily May Humphreys, Momoko Osato



* 11:15am: Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark



* 11:30am: Celine Boutier, Wichanee Meechai



* 11:40am: Yui Kawamoto, Shuri Sakuma



* 11: 50am: Nuria Iturrioz, Haruka Kawasaki



* 12:00pm: Leona Maguire, Alexa Pano



* 12:10pm: Caroline Inglis, Shannon Tan



* 12:20pm: Linnea Strom, Ariya Jutanugarn



* 12:35pm: Alison Lee, Hyo-Joo Kim



* 12:45pm: Steph Kyriacou, Akie Iwai



* 12:55pm: Georgia Hall, Jeena Thitkul



* 13:05pm: Mi Hyong Lee, Lottie Woad (A)



* 13:15pm: Jinhee Im, Jenny Shin



* 13:25pm: Jiyai Shin, Patty Tavatanakit



* 13:40pm: Ally Ewing, Andrea Lee



* 13:50pm: Louise Rydqvist (A), Moo Saigo



* 14:00pm: Casandra Alexander, Ashleigh Buhai



* 14:10pm: Pei-yun Chien, Lydia Ko



* 14:20pm: Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull



* 14:30pm: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda