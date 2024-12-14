Adam Sandler Hints At Jack Nicklaus Appearance In Happy Gilmore 2 Movie
The actor, who plays the protagonist in the movie, appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to explain Nicklaus’s role in the sequel
Earlier in the year, it was revealed that, almost 30 years after the 1996 original, Happy Gilmore 2 was on the way.
Since then, various nuggets of information have been revealed about the comedy sequel, in which Adam Sandler plays a failed hockey player turned golfer.
Filming began in September, and a month later, two-time Major winner John Daly revealed that he has a role in the Netflix movie. We also know the protagonist's old nemesis, Shooter McGavin - played by Christopher McDonald - will return, as will Gilmore's love interest Virginia Venit - played by Julie Bowen.
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)
A photo posted by on
Now, Sandler has appeared on The Dan Patrick Show where he confirmed that he had shot a scene with 18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus, among other golfers.
Sandler spoke to Patrick, who also appears in the sequel, after filming on the project wrapped up on 6 December, and he had nothing but warm words about his experience working with Nicklaus.
He said: “He came by for a couple of days. All these great golfers came by and they did a great scene and we all hung out. He was amazing and he hung out with us, and his wife was awesome. In the scene I sit next to Jack so I got to talk to him and he was so nice to me, man.”
Sandler also explained that speaking to Nicklaus on the phone in the weeks leading up to the shoot had made a big impact on him. He continued: “I talked to him on the phone and a couple of weeks before we shot and it reminded me of growing up so much and what he meant to my dad and what he meant to the whole world. I think the only other voice on the phone that would make me feel what I’m feeling was Johnny Carson.
“It just kinda felt like he just calms you down. Everything he had to say was so sweet and calm. He felt like, I better listen to this man because he just knows everything."
When Daly confirmed he was making a cameo in the film, he also suggested it could be released as early as March or April next year. Patrick put it to Sandler that it could be released around that time to coincide with The Masters, but the actor said he thinks it’s coming next summer, explaining: “It’s not coming out then. I don’t know 100% but I think about July.”
Sandler also hinted that another cameo appearance will come from rapper Eminem. Benny Safdie, who co-directed 2019 movie Uncut Gems, which starred Sandler, will also make an appearance.
Sandler had previously outlined the skeleton of the sequel’s plot, saying the movie “picks up from an older guy who’s played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, he’s different. He’s a bit of a mess when you meet Happy. And then we try to get his life cooking again.”
Per Golf.com, most of the on-course filming took place at Fiddler's Elbow Country Club in Bedminster.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
