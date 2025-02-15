Adam Hadwin's Wife Teases Star With Hilarious Valentine's Day Card After Genesis Invitational Missed Cut

Adam Hadwin had a tournament to forget at the Genesis Invitational when he missed the cut after finishing his two rounds at Torrey Pines 10-over par.

The damage was done in the opening round in testing conditions when he carded an 11-over 83 that included 10 bogeys, one double-bogey along and a solitary birdie to all but end his chances of reaching the weekend by Thursday evening.

Things improved dramatically for the Canadian on Friday when he rallied with a one-under 71, but he still fell some way short of extending his tournament by two more days and finished five shots beneath the cut line.

The confirmation of the end of Hadwin’s challenge came on Valentine’s Day, and while there was little to love about his first-round in particular, his wife Jessica attempted to cheer him up with a hilarious gesture incorporating his Thursday scorecard.

She posted a Valentine's graphic on X she had put together especially for Hadwin, explaining: “I made a series of valentines/memes from Adam’s score card yesterday to try to cheer him up. Here’s my most G rated one. I’d post more, but I fear my family might see them.”

I made a series of valentines/memes from Adam’s score card yesterday to try to cheer him up. Here’s my most G rated one. I’d post more, but I fear my family might see them. pic.twitter.com/FMPe8453arFebruary 15, 2025

Against a background of hearts, Jessica added her husband’s first round scorecard to the graphic, with the words “This scorecard isn't attractive but you are!”

Jessica’s effort came after she commented several times on Hadwin’s first-round nightmare while it was unfolding, including one that read: “This is absolutely nothing against my husband, but I am getting legitimately scared to refresh the PGA Tour app anymore,” and another celebrating the fact that he had hit a fairway.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is absolutely nothing against my husband, but I am getting legitimately scared to refresh the PGA Tour app anymore 🥹February 13, 2025

This is absolutely nothing against my husband, but I am getting legitimately scared to refresh the PGA Tour app anymore 🥹February 13, 2025

She later joked: “Alright got to go get all my posts and replies deleted before he sees them.”

Alright got to go get all my posts and replies deleted before he see them ✌️February 13, 2025

Even if he did, no doubt Jessica’s light-hearted Valentine’s card will have put a smile on Hadwin's face after a testing experience in the latest of the PGA Tour's signature events.