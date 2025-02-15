Adam Hadwin's Wife Teases Star With Hilarious Valentine's Day Card After Genesis Invitational Missed Cut
Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica found inspiration from his poor first round at the Genesis Invitational with a hilarious Valentine's Day card
Adam Hadwin had a tournament to forget at the Genesis Invitational when he missed the cut after finishing his two rounds at Torrey Pines 10-over par.
The damage was done in the opening round in testing conditions when he carded an 11-over 83 that included 10 bogeys, one double-bogey along and a solitary birdie to all but end his chances of reaching the weekend by Thursday evening.
Things improved dramatically for the Canadian on Friday when he rallied with a one-under 71, but he still fell some way short of extending his tournament by two more days and finished five shots beneath the cut line.
The confirmation of the end of Hadwin’s challenge came on Valentine’s Day, and while there was little to love about his first-round in particular, his wife Jessica attempted to cheer him up with a hilarious gesture incorporating his Thursday scorecard.
She posted a Valentine's graphic on X she had put together especially for Hadwin, explaining: “I made a series of valentines/memes from Adam’s score card yesterday to try to cheer him up. Here’s my most G rated one. I’d post more, but I fear my family might see them.”
I made a series of valentines/memes from Adam’s score card yesterday to try to cheer him up. Here’s my most G rated one. I’d post more, but I fear my family might see them. pic.twitter.com/FMPe8453arFebruary 15, 2025
Against a background of hearts, Jessica added her husband’s first round scorecard to the graphic, with the words “This scorecard isn't attractive but you are!”
Jessica’s effort came after she commented several times on Hadwin’s first-round nightmare while it was unfolding, including one that read: “This is absolutely nothing against my husband, but I am getting legitimately scared to refresh the PGA Tour app anymore,” and another celebrating the fact that he had hit a fairway.
She later joked: “Alright got to go get all my posts and replies deleted before he sees them.”
Even if he did, no doubt Jessica’s light-hearted Valentine’s card will have put a smile on Hadwin's face after a testing experience in the latest of the PGA Tour's signature events.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
