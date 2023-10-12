'A True Honour' - Rahm Reflects On Chance To Eclipse Seve's Spanish Open Record
The World No.3 would surpass his idol's tally for Spanish Open victories should he capture his fourth title this week
Jon Rahm said it would be an honour to surpass his idol Seve Ballesteros as he goes in search of a historic fourth Spanish Open title this week.
Rahm cruised to a comprehensive six-stroke victory in Madrid last year, securing his third victory in his home tournament having also won in 2018 and 2019.
A fourth victory this week would move him past Ballesteros' tally, who won the tournament in 1981, 1985 and 1995, the latter of which represented the last of his 50 titles on the European Tour.
“It would be an honour to surpass Seve,” Rahm said ahead of the tournament.
"He’s been the reference, and to get to four titles this quick would be incredible. I want to surpass him, but in a weird sense, I think with the great Seve, it's an odd feeling to think that I might be ahead of him in any category. But at the end of the day, it is what we strive for.
“Any time my name is anywhere remotely closely related to any of the great Spanish players, it's absolutely amazing. I keep thinking of that little kid back in Barrica growing up, learning how to play golf and thinking maybe someday to be living those days. It's very special."
The World No. 3 is the clear favourite this week, with Justin Rose the only other top-50 player in the field, and Rahm is determined to put on a show for the fans in attendance.
“It's always incredible to play in front of your home crowd and I'm excited to defend my title at Club de Campo," he added. “Obviously there is more pressure and more motivation to try to win at home. They want me to succeed and I want to do well for them."
Alongside the home pressures, the tournament comes just two weeks after Europe's comprehensive victory at Marco Simone in the Ryder Cup. Rahm went unbeaten over the three days (2-0-2) and played an instrumental role in helping Luke Donald's side regain the trophy but admitted the gruelling ordeal left him in need of a rest.
“The Ryder Cup week is different than any other. I was more mentally exhausted than I’ve ever been on any other Sunday that I’ve played,” Rahm said.
"For me this week is very, very important. Last week obviously I wanted to enjoy the Ryder Cup win, but also rest to be with the batteries charged for this tournament.”
