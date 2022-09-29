'A Strange Taste In My Mouth' - Pro On LIV Golf Players After Missing Dunhill Links

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera has voiced his discontent that some LIV Golf players are teeing it up in this week’s Dunhill Links Championship at his expense while fourth reserve.

The Frenchman said: “Four or five guys from LIV this week playing at Dunhill Links. Some got invited. I’m 4th reserve. Let me tell you. I have a strange taste in my mouth.”

LIV players including Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Shaun Norris, Branden Grace, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Peter Uihlein and Jed Morgan are in the field at the Home of Golf this week.

This isn’t the first time that Lorenzo-Vera has spoken of his disdain for the Greg Norman-fronted series. In February this year, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what the players who had been approached by the Saudi-backed start-up league should do, suggesting they “use the money to give to kids in Yemen.”

The 37-year-old, who has yet to win on the DP World Tour, also explained in July that he would love to see anyone playing in a LIV Golf event banned from Majors and future Ryder Cup events.

While asked if Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka should be excluded from Majors, he replied: “Yes I do…I believe that they chose money over competition. Then why Majors?”

He was also asked whether they should be excluded from the Ryder Cup, “without a doubt…” was his answer.

Lorenzo-Vera also backed PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s letter in response to the lawsuit that was filed by the 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, expressing his delight over the alliance between the DP World Tour and the PGA.