'A Strange Taste In My Mouth' - Pro On LIV Golf Players After Missing Dunhill Links
Mike Lorenzo-Vera is clearly unhappy that LIV Golf players have got into the Dunhill Links field ahead of him
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mike Lorenzo-Vera has voiced his discontent that some LIV Golf players are teeing it up in this week’s Dunhill Links Championship at his expense while fourth reserve.
The Frenchman said: “Four or five guys from LIV this week playing at Dunhill Links. Some got invited. I’m 4th reserve. Let me tell you. I have a strange taste in my mouth.”
LIV players including Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Shaun Norris, Branden Grace, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Peter Uihlein and Jed Morgan are in the field at the Home of Golf this week.
This isn’t the first time that Lorenzo-Vera has spoken of his disdain for the Greg Norman-fronted series. In February this year, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on what the players who had been approached by the Saudi-backed start-up league should do, suggesting they “use the money to give to kids in Yemen.”
The 37-year-old, who has yet to win on the DP World Tour, also explained in July that he would love to see anyone playing in a LIV Golf event banned from Majors and future Ryder Cup events.
While asked if Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka should be excluded from Majors, he replied: “Yes I do…I believe that they chose money over competition. Then why Majors?”
He was also asked whether they should be excluded from the Ryder Cup, “without a doubt…” was his answer.
Lorenzo-Vera also backed PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s letter in response to the lawsuit that was filed by the 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour, expressing his delight over the alliance between the DP World Tour and the PGA.
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
-
-
Best FootJoy Golf Shoes 2022
Our guide to the best FootJoy golf shoes to help you pick the perfect pair for your needs and budget
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Best Bushnell Golf Rangefinders 2022
In this guide we take a look at the best Bushnell rangefinders currently available on the market
By Sam Tremlett • Published