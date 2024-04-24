‘A Real Honour’ – Sky Sports Presenter Joins England Golf As Independent Director

England Golf have announced the appointments of Sarah Stirk and Julia Regis to its board of directors.

Stirk, a presenter on Sky Sports Golf, has joined as an independent director, with Regis becoming a senior independent director.

Both began their roles immediately after they were unveiled at the England Golf AGM on Wednesday April 24.

Stirk is a well-known figure in the game, having fronted coverage of some of the biggest tournaments in the world for Sky Sports for several years.

She also previously built a luxury golf travel business before it was sold to Golfbreaks.com and holds a handicap of 7.3.

Stirk is passionate about improving equality and diversity within golf and hopes to use her new position to “help shape the future of our amazing sport.”

“Having played and worked in golf for over 15 years, it’s clearly a sport that means a huge amount to me,” said Stirk. “To be part of the England Golf Board of Directors is a real honour and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help shape the future of our amazing sport.

“I have a real interest in ensuring golf is open and accessible to all and it’s a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to the game which has given me so much joy over the years.

“Golf is changing and modernising and I believe my experience and knowledge of the media and commercial landscapes will be a great fit for England Golf and the objectives they are trying to achieve.

“I want golf to be in an even better place over the next five years and, as a new mum, I’d love to see my son fall in love with the game which has been such a key part of my life.”

Regis, who is also a keen golfer, is an award-winning consultant with more 30 years of experience in the fields of human resources, leadership and organisational development.

She has introduced more than 250 women to golf through various grassroot initiatives and has helped to challenge perceptions and break down barriers to the game.

“I am very passionate about this game and I am delighted to be able to bring my professional expertise to a sport that I love and play a part in shaping the future of our game,” said Regis.

“I look forward to working with the team at England Golf to see golf become more inclusive and accessible to all.”